Great for your Saturday, some showers on Sunday

Saturday fully dries out with some sunshine on the way now that high pressure is in control. Highs hover towards the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Showers are possible late into the night, but most hold off until Sunday

Sunday will bring temperatures in the mid and upper 70s with more cloud coverage than Saturday. A few showers will be possible as we head through the afternoon. Not everyone will see rain, but if you have outdoor plans, bring an umbrella just in case.

Monday, a few lingering morning showers are possible otherwise we dry out and clear up through the day bringing some sun back into the region. Highs remain in the upper 70s and low 80s for most, leading to a comfortable start to the workweek.

Tuesday another quick round of showers and storms through the afternoon is possible as low pressure and its associated front stall along the east coast. Highs hover to the upper 70s and low 80s for most. Breaks in the clouds will be needed to push us all to the 80s.

Wednesday will be more of the same with chances of afternoon showers and storms possible. Not for everyone and not all day and we remain cooler with highs in the upper 70s for most. A few 80s for the coalfields won’t be out of the realm of possibility.

Thursday continues to see a scattered rain chance, mainly in the afternoon and we make it back to average with highs in the low 80s. We’ll have a few hours of sunshine between the shower threat.

In the extended forecast signals for cooler weather are beginning to show we still end up near average or just slightly above but it certainly won’t be as hot as it has been during the month of July as August begins.

SATURDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

SUNDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain early. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Hot again with PM showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Iso. PM showers. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly clear and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun and clouds. Scat. PM storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

On the cooler side, PM Showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.