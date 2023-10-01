Tonight, we end the weekend with a mostly clear night in the forecast. Temperatures will be on the cooler side as we see them drop into the 50s so pack a light jacket if you’re going to work or school. Morning fog will be around Monday morning so be safe and reduce speed when possible during the morning commute.

Monday starts the work week with morning fog. That fog will burn off once the sun rises, and speaking of the sun, it’s another mostly sunny day for Monday. Perfect recess weather for any kids at school as it’s another warm day in the middle to upper 70s.

Tuesday continues where Monday left off, starting with a cool morning in the 50s. This will be followed by temperatures climbing into the upper 70s with little to no cloud cover. Great day to check out the changing colors on the leaves if you have any free time.

Wednesday is another awesome weather day as high-pressure stays in control. What this means for the middle of the work week is another sunny day with yet another warm day on track as temperatures rise into the upper 70s.

Thursday sees a little bit of a change after starting the morning off with mostly clear skies. The late morning and afternoon will build in a few clouds, giving us a partly cloudy day. However, we enjoy one more dry day with temperatures in the middle to upper 70s.

Friday finally brings back the chances of rain as a cold front moves through. Friday morning starts off with building cloud cover before rain showers arrive through the afternoon into the overnight. The added cloud cover and showers will keep our temperatures near the 70 mark.

Saturday will be a gloomy start to the weekend with cloudy skies expected. The chance for a shower or two will be possible, but most rain chances will be focused across our eastern counties before diminishing overnight. A cooler and breezy day for everyone as afternoon highs are only in the 60s.

Sunday will see more sunshine compared to Saturday in the form of partly cloudy skies. However, given the northerly breeze, temperatures will remain cold, as afternoon highs only get into the 50s!

In your extended forecast, another dry spell appears to be returning Sunday into the next work week. Temperatures will remain on the cool side as we move back in the 60s. With little in the way when it comes to rainfall, an important reminder that fall fire season is in effect for West Virginia. Make sure to follow appropriate safety measures while outside.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cool. Patchy fog. Lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Another sunny day. Still warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine. More dry time. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly cloudy. More great weather. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Dry start. Showers PM. Highs near the 70 mark.

SATURDAY

Lingering showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny. Another cool day. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY

More sunshine. Little cloud cover. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Warming up. Highs in the upper 60s.