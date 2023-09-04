Tonight provides mostly clear skies but with very light wind around, patchy fog is a good bet in scattered spots. Otherwise, it’s a very quiet night in store, with lows in the lower to middle 60s.

Tuesday continues the dry weather pattern we have been experiencing over the last several days, with mostly sunny skies expected thanks to high pressure still being in control. We’ll see high temperatures in the middle 80s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year as the summer-like feel continues.

Wednesday will be dry for most of the day, but from dinnertime and later, a couple of isolated storms will be possible with our next storm system approaching. Most of us will be dry until Thursday, but one or two towns will see a late day shower, with high temperatures in the middle 80s. Clouds will be on the increase out ahead of our next storm.

Thursday brings the chances for a few shower and perhaps a rumble of thunder, with a cold front scooting through the area. The rain will not fall all day, but dodging showers are a good bet at times as this front passes during the day. High temperatures as a result of the clouds and shower and storms will be impacted a bit, as we’ll struggle to reach 80 degrees.

Friday continues the chances for a couple of isolated showers as another shortwave trough scoots through. This system looks less impactful than Thursday’s storm system but will carry with it the risk for a few scattered showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. High temperatures will be around 80.

Saturday continues the chances for a few scattered showers with yet another weak mid-level system passing by. An isolated shower or two is a good bet, with high temperatures dipping back into the upper 70s, which is normal for this time of year.

Sunday brings the risk for a brief sprinkle or two, but high pressure looks to nose in for the afternoon, which will should provide drier conditions for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Monday looks dry with high pressure in control and highs seasonal for this time of year in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures for the following week look to be near seasonal for this time of year in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees generally. With that being said, we are now in the peak timeframe for hurricane season – so we’ll be watching the tropics closely for any developing systems that could eventually impact our areas. For those outdoor plans, the StormTracker 59 free app has your forecast for your location, the interactive radar that will allow you to zoom to your town and much more at the push of a button to keep you updated and informed while you’re away from the home.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, warmer. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A few scattered showers at times. Mostly cloudy, highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY

A few isolated showers. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Shower chances continue, plenty of dry time. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY

A stray sprinkle or two, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Nice! Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Isolated shower in the afternoon. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny. Nice day! Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs near 80.