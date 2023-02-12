Watches/Warnings/Advisories Issued for Our Region

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for Pocahontas, Bland, Giles, Tazewell, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer and Summers County until midnight.

Tonight allows the steady showers that have fallen for our Sunday to briefly switch back to a wet snow across the higher terrain. Most of this activity wraps up before midnight, with a couple of slick spots possible across the hilltops in our southern counties. Otherwise, our storm system exits the region and our weather begins to quiet down, with low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s. Watch out for black ice tonight – crews are out laying salt but anything that is left untreated will be susceptible to freezing, especially on the area bridges and overpasses. Keep this in mind for the Monday morning commute!

Monday’s weather is much quieter than Sunday’s weather but watch out for patchy black ice in the morning with temperatures for the morning commute in the upper 20s. We will quickly see the mercury climb, with sunshine dominating the day weather-wise and high temperatures around 50 degrees – it’s a nice start to the work week!

Tuesday brings a southerly flow kicking strong once again, with a bit of a breeze in the afternoon which will usher in much warmer conditions back into the region as a result of high pressure shifting to our southeast. High temperatures will make a run at 60 degrees, as the overall above-average February trend continues! A weak frontal system will approach the region late in the day, which will give us a few late-day clouds but we will stay dry until the overnight.

Wednesday begins with a few sprinkles with a weak cold front crossing. The air mass behind this front is not really any colder, but we will be dealt with mostly cloudy conditions for the day. Despite the abundant clouds, we will see temperatures soar once again with a southerly breeze continuing to be the main weather-maker as high temperatures jump into the middle 60s.

Thursday will be similar to our previous Thursday in the two Virginias: a warm front will lift north during the morning, making for a wet commute as you head out the door. We will likely see a break in the rain shower actions with perhaps a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon before a potent cold front crosses during the evening hours. This cold front will likely be the focus of some severe weather Thursday farther back to the west across portions of the Bluegrass State, Indiana and Ohio but this threat should be pretty well extinguished by the time the front makes it to our region. Nonetheless, gusty winds can be expected, with wind gusts up peaking in the neighborhood of 40 to 50 mph looking possible. It’ll be very warm once again as well, with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday allows Old Man Winter to make a return, with pesky snow showers expected over the mountains. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy and gloomy day with a northwesterly flow which will drive colder air down from the Great Lakes, as highs only reach the middle 30s.

Saturday brings high pressure back into control for our area, which allows the sunshine to return. We’ll see a decent warmup, with high temperatures near average in the middle 40s.

Looking ahead, once we move past next weekend, the pattern looks a bit more wet for the following week with a series of storm systems likely to impact our region over a relatively short period of time. Though the mild weather pattern looks to continue through around the 20th of February, all signs still point to a bit of a cooldown for the end of February into the beginning of March but at this point, no real chances of accumulating snow appear to be looming – both Beckley and Bluefield have received only about 20 percent of our typical snow totals at this point for the snow season so far…

TONIGHT

Showers exit, black ice possible toward dawn. Lows in the upper 20s.

MONDAY

Watch for icy roads early, plenty of sun and warmer! Highs around 50.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny, nice! Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

AM sprinkles, otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

AM showers, lunchtime break, PM gusty showers. Warm! Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Pesky snow showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal! Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Few afternoon showers, mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY

Few showers possible at times. Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Gusty AM showers, some afternoon clearing. Temperatures drop from the 50 to the 40s.