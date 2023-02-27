Advisories/Watches Issued for Our Region

WIND ADVISORY until 1 a.m. Tuesday for McDowell, Raleigh, Nicholas, Fayette, Webster and Wyoming counties.

until 1 a.m. Tuesday for McDowell, Raleigh, Nicholas, Fayette, Webster and Wyoming counties. WIND ADVISORY until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Pocahontas.

until 1 p.m. Tuesday for Pocahontas. WIND ADVISORY from 5 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Tazewell County

from 5 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Tazewell County WIND ADVISORY from 8 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Tuesday for Greenbrier, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, Giles and Bland counties.

Tonight features breezy conditions under mostly cloudy skies with occasional showers before midnight. For the exception of the high peaks of the West Virginia mountains, most of us should be dry after midnight with just a brief sprinkle or two over in the highlands until dawn. Wind gusts could occasionally be strong tonight, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible, so anything loose in the yard may get thrown if it’s not pinned down. Low temperatures will be in the middle 40s.

Tuesday will have some stubborn cloud cover during the first half of the day but by the afternoon, we should get some sunshine back into the two Virginias. High temperatures will once again be well above normal, as we make a run close to 60 degrees in most towns! It’ll be breezy once again, with wind gusts up to 30 mph still possible in the afternoon, though not as strong as tonight.

Wednesday is going to be a ‘sun-sational’ day, with plenty of sunshine and a big warmup in store with high pressure shifting to our east. We’ll see high temperatures make a run at 70 degrees! Enjoy this beautiful day because our chances for rain will be high for the following two days.

Thursday brings an area of low pressure down to our south along a stalled stationary front. In general, the farther south you are, the more showers you will see. Our northern counties will feature a lot of dry time but will still be cloudy. Despite the clouds, it will still be an abnormally very warm day, with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday creates an even better chance for showers, as Thursday’s stationary front looks to shift north as a warm front, so we’ll have showers along that front during the morning hours, a break in the action around lunchtime and then another stout cold front for our Friday evening. It will be a breezy day, with wind gusts up to 40 mph appearing likely! Highs will be very warm, as we’ll once again jump into the middle 60s – keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 47 degrees!

Saturday keeps a couple of showers in the picture along the mountains around dawn, but we’ll see clouds try to break in the afternoon. It will be much cooler, with highs actually slightly below normal in the lower to middle 40s.

Sunday brings the mostly sunny skies back into the picture, with a Canadian high pressure system heading from the west. With our high pressure area to our west, that’s still a cold air flow, so highs won’t rebound much – middle to upper 40s, which is seasonal for this time of year!

Monday is warmer with high pressure moving north of the region. We will see plenty of sunshine, with highs in the lower 50s as we begin our first work week in March.

Looking ahead, we’ve got one small window of colder weather lurking for the following weekend during the span of March 9th to March 11th, where we could see below average conditions. Aside from that, we’re looking at average to above average temperatures once again – so the overall chances for any meaningful snow between now and the official end of winter is not looking great at this point. As always, we’ll keep you updated!

TONIGHT

Few sprinkles before midnight, gusty! Lows in the middle 40s.

TUESDAY

AM clouds, PM sun, still breezy! Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and SUN-sational! Highs near 70.

THURSDAY

Showers likely, especially in the morning. Steadiest showers south. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Showers likely, breezy once again! Highs in the middle 60s.

SATURDAY

AM sprinkles, PM mostly cloudy. Cool. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny but still cool. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy, couple of sprinkles. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Few showers, especially south. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.