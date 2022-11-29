Tonight brings gusty showers into the region after midnight with a few sprinkles possible beforehand. A brief strong wind gust or two can’t be ruled out before dawn but the severe weather threat overall is very low as a strong cold front works on pushing through the region.

The combination of steady to perhaps briefly heavy rainfall, along with wind gusts as high as 40 mph will create the threat for a few isolated power outages. Lows remain mild overnight with the clouds and gusty showers around 50 degrees.

Wednesday, we wake up to a few heavy downpours which will create localized high water in poor drainage areas and standing water on roadways. The morning commute will be slick as a result. Temperatures warm to near 60 degrees by mid-morning before crashing hard by dinnertime into the 30s. We’ll also be dealing with strong wind gusts throughout the day, which could gust to as high as 40 mph.

Thursday we feel the effects of the cold front from the previous day. Sunshine returns but not the warmth as we struggle our way to the middle 30s. The wind should subside as the day goes on but wind chills will still be an issue so bundle up. The sudden cold will also create slick travel with patchy black ice.

Friday we remain dry with sunshine and this time we bring back the warmth! We’ll see the 50s return across the region as we continue on our rollercoaster run this week. Be sure to stop by and see our 59News crew in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg for our annual Toys for Tots drive!

Saturday we’ll still make our way to the 50s after a chilly start. Another quick hitting system is set to move in my mid morning bringing scattered showers for the day.

Sunday we start the day in the 30s with a few showers here and there. We’ll see the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles here and there with us most of the day.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as far as rain chances go. Temperatures steady themselves a bit in or around the 50s however, a strong cold front is looking promising for the first week of December which looks to bring back that winter feel with a good chance at some flurries. We’ll keep you posted!

TONIGHT

Gusty showers, especially after midnight. Some showers could produce briefly heavy rainfall. Lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, steady at times in the morning with afternoon drying. Windy. Highs in the middle 50s in the morning falling to 30s by dinner.

THURSDAY

Sun returns. Very Cold. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Lingering showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More rain, some sun. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers, steady at times. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mtn. snow flurries AM, sunny PM. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and much colder! Highs near freezing.