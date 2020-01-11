Gusty Showers Later Tonight







DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory is in effect for western Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties through 1 AM Sunday. Gusts 40-50 MPH are possible through the day. An isolated power outage is possible.

Wind Advisory

A few more scattered showers are possible throughout our day and highs make it into the upper 60s. However, the cold front itself looks to stay west of our area until later on tonight. Generally between 8:30 PM and midnight. This will bring a good round of showers to our area through the overnight ours. Heavy rain will be possible as this system moves through, so flooding could be a possibility. A rumble of thunder or two is possible as well.

The Day Ahead

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is off to our west and off to our east, but for our area we are expecting just a few gusty storms generally below severe limits. We will be breezy regardless though with winds from the south at 10-20 MPH and could see gusts up to 40 MPH.

Saturday Severe Threat

Rain totals look to be generally between an quarter of an inch to a half in along I 77 and to the west. Up to three quarters of an inch will be possible east of I 77. With snow melt, we could see some rivers, streams or creeks run a bit high, but flooding shouldn’t be too widespread. Also watch out in low laying and poor drainage areas.

Rain Totals

We dry out for Sunday after a lingering rain shower and still stay pretty mild with highs back in the mid and upper 50s. Monday also looks quiet and warm with highs back near 60 degrees.

Weekend Outlook

Our next chance for rain moves in on Tuesday. This round is looking like all rain as well. Temperatures still generally look to remain above average through the next week. Unsettled conditions continue Wednesday and Thursday before we briefly dry out on Friday.

Temperatures remain above average through Wednesday. We will begin to cool down again when we get into Thursday. Highs Thursday through the weekend look to be back in the low 40s. More rain starts to move in for the first half of the weekend before we clear up to kick off the following week.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast



SATURDAY:

Heavy rain likely late. Some gusty thunderstorms as well. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out and cooler. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

A few showers possible very late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Showers move back in. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drier and cool with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the low 40s.





