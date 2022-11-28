Tonight’s sky will be partly cloudy which will allow temperatures to drop back to around the freezing mark. Watch for a spot or two of black ice from the drizzle that we encountered today that led to some wet roadways.

Tuesday clouds continue to fade as we bring back the sunshine! Highs climb back into the middle 50s. It’ll still be windy at times as we see our winds shift direction from the northwest to the south-southeast. Wind speeds pushing 10 to 15 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph at times. Clouds will thicken by the evening hours with rain and even a thunderstorm or two pushing in from the west late Tuesday night.

Wednesday, we wake up to a few heavy downpours which will create localized high water in poor drainage areas and standing water on roadways. The morning commute will be slick as a result. Temperatures warm to near 60 degrees by mid-morning before crashing hard by dinnertime into the 30s. We’ll also be dealing with strong wind gusts by the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday we feel the effects of the cold front from the previous day. Sunshine returns but not the warmth as we struggle our way to the middle 30s. The wind should subside as the day goes on but wind chills will still be an issue so bundle up. The sudden cold will also create slick travel with patchy black ice.

Friday we remain dry with sunshine and this time we bring back the warmth! We’ll see the 50s return across the region as we continue on our rollercoaster run this week. Be sure to stop by and see our 59News crew in Beckley, Princeton, and Lewisburg for our annual Toys for Tots drive!

Saturday we’ll still make our way to the 50s after a chilly start. Another quick hitting system is set to move in my mid morning bringing scattered showers for the day.

Sunday we start the day in the 30s with a few showers here and there. We’ll see the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles here and there with us most of the day.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as far as rain chances go. Temperatures steady themselves a bit in or around the 50s however, a strong cold front is looking promising for the first week of December which looks to bring back that winter feel with a good chance at some flurries. We’ll keep you posted!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows around freezing.

TUESDAY

Sunny start, clouds PM. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Rain, steady at times. Windy. Highs in the middle 50s in the morning falling to 30s by dinner.

THURSDAY

Sun returns. Very Cold. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY

Sunny and warmer! Highs back in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Lingering showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

More rain, some sun. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers, steady at times. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mtn. snow flurries AM, sunny PM. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and much colder! Highs near freezing.