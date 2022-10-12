Tonight is a bit more active than in recent days, as a cold front will approach from the west. This was the same storm system that was responsible for several tornadoes earlier today near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Though we will not be experiencing weather that wild, a couple of gusty showers can’t be ruled out. In some of the strongest showers, wind gusts as high as 35 mph will be possible. This will be very isolated in nature but could cause a couple of power outage spots. Most of us will not experience this, however, and will instead just see some plain rain during the overnight hours, especially after midnight. Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows around 50.

Thursday will feature some lingering showers from the cold front crossing. It’ll cross during the mid-morning hours – once it crosses, our chances for rain will drop, and aside from an isolated shower in the afternoon, we’ll dry out and experience some sunshine even as we head toward the mid-afternoon and dinnertime. It’ll be cooler behind the front but it’s not too chilly with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Friday is a cold start but with a few clouds around, we’ll see temperatures remain just above frost in most spots, with lows in the upper 30s. We’ll warm up to right around 60 degrees, so it’s a cool day yet again, but not bad! High school football games look great but it will be chilly – temperatures will fall quickly after sunset, as we’ll wake up with temperatures around 40 degrees Saturday, so bundle up for area games!

Saturday is going to be a fantastic day for Bridge Day fans, with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures all the way up into the upper 60s with partly to mostly sunny skies – it really doesn’t get much better than that, folks! Showers will be approaching for Sunday but we should remain dry out ahead of that system until then.

Sunday features the return of a few showers with another front scooting through. It’ll keep temperatures down with the clouds and showers around, as we generally expect a 1/4 of an inch or so of rain, as highs reach around 60 degrees.

Monday brings in a secondary cold front. Though this front is dry in terms of rain, it is going to bring with it some MUCH colder air into the region for midweek. It’ll be a headline maker for much of the eastern U.S. as it’ll be the coldest weather temperature-wise we have experienced since April.

Looking ahead, it looks VERY chilly for Tuesday through Thursday of next week. High temperatures will drop into the 40s with overnight lows in the 20s! Needless to say, we’ll be looking at heavy jacket weather for sure as it’ll be feeling more like December. Could we see a snowflake or two over the West Virginia mountains? It doesn’t look likely just yet, but it certainly will be cold enough! This cold pattern looks to continue at least for another week or two with a blocking pattern forcing colder than normal temperatures over the eastern half of the country.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers likely, especially after midnight. Lows around 50.

THURSDAY

AM showers, late day sunshine. Cooler, with highs around 60.

FRIDAY

Plenty of sun, much cooler with highs around 60.

BRIDGE DAY

Chilly start but a beautiful day! Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Few showers. Cooler with the clouds around, with highs around 60.

MONDAY

Partly to mostly sunny but cooler, with highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

A cold day for October! Mornings in the 20s with afternoons in the 40s with sunshine!

WEDNESDAY

Another cold but sunny day, with highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny after a cold start again, with highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Remaining sunny and warmer, with highs in the upper 50s.