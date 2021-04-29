Gusty Storms Possible Tonight

A Wind Advisory is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Tazewell and Monroe counties from 6 AM Friday until 6 PM Friday.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Pocahontas county from midnight Saturday until 9 AM Saturday.

This evening will bring cloudy skies and plenty of showers. Thunderstorms will be possible during the evening as well. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 40s by the morning and we will remain gusty throughout the night. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place tonight.

Our greatest risk from any storms tonight will come from locally strong to damaging wind gusts. In general, it’s going to be windy regardless, but we could see even gustier winds inside any storms we see. The severe threat is minimal and any severe storms will be isolated. Hail and tornadoes are not a concern this evening. Flooding isn’t looking very likely either, but we could see some poor drainage areas become overwhelmed.

Showers and storms will linger into Friday morning but we clear out quickly. Due to the early morning cloud cover and lingering rain temperatures get off to a slow start but should remain fairly seasonable into the mid-60s for most. We get very chilly Friday night and we could see some frost in the lowlands with a freeze possible in the mountains.

Saturday, we’re off the hook from rain and clouds and transition back to sunnier weather as speed into the month of May! Temperatures will be seasonable as highs make it back into the upper 60s. It will be a pretty nice start to our weekend.

Sunday we see a quick change back to more above-average weather as winds shift back to a more southerly direction. Highs return to the 70s for most while sunny skies are expected to shine overhead.

Monday, sunny skies remain along with well above average temperatures. Highs are expected to be in the mid-70s for most and near 80 in the coalfields. Clouds will become more apparent throughout the day along with the chance for rain through the second half of the day.

Tuesday, we make a run for the 80s but it may be hindered by clouds and more rain moving in. Rain will be scattered in nature and not steady but chances remain for it all day long. Highs will hinge on whether the clouds break up through the daytime or they stay laid over us like a blanket.

The extended forecast has us cooling off as we push further into May. We’ll likely end up below average, rain chances at least are beginning to decrease.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, check the radar, and receive weather alerts all alongside your top stories and other local news.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms. Gusty with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and storms possible early then we dry out. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine returns. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Still dry. Warmer. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Staying quiet. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A shower? Highs in the 70s to low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain chances increase. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Showers and Thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Dry and sunnier. Highs in the 60s.