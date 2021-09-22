Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain Again Today

FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR BLAND AND GILES COUNTIES UNTIL 8 AM THURSDAY

Wednesday, our front moves in during the mid-afternoon and evening hours. Along the front, strong winds of 20-30 mph are possible, along with the heaviest and fastest falling rain. A few isolated power outages due to the wind are a possibility. Temperatures will see a brief surge just ahead of the front bringing many of us into the 70s just before temperatures crash overnight into the 40s.

Wednesday a medium risk for flooding is present across the mountains and east, with only some of the western portions of our area under a small risk of flooding. Street flooding and the flooding of smaller creeks or streams will be the main concern during the day, the rivers are still fairly low after the dry summer and shouldn’t cause too much of an issue.

A level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather is also in place for Wednesday. Severe weather does not look very likely but as the cold front passes through the risk of a few strong to damaging wind gusts (30+ mph), and a very brief spin-up tornado are possible.

Thursday morning will be a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s and the upper 30s in the highest elevations. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the upper 60s. Leftover showers will be likely through the morning hours, they will slowly taper off during the rest of the day as clouds break up.

Friday it more feels more like mid-fall than the third day of fall. Highs in the mid-60s and winds out of the ENE will definitely give us a nice crisp fall day. The sun will make a bit of a difference but now that it is getting lower in the sky more and more each day it is quickly losing its effectiveness.

Saturday, as another upper-level system passes to our north we run the risk of an isolated shower through the afternoon and overnight into Sunday. This will also bring in a touch more cloud cover than the previous day but some sun is still expected. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunday, an isolated shower is possible in the early morning hours but the rest of the day should remain dry and clear as a fresh round of drier air moves in. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, a few clouds but otherwise mostly sunny. We’ll start off a bit milder into the upper 40s, but there will still be a noticeable chill to the air. We will warm up into the low to mid 70s, the first day in the 70s for a few days at this point for many of us.

Tuesday, a few showers along a weak cold front look likely during the daytime. Not everyone will see rain, but a few will get a quick spritz. A shift to more southerly winds will spring us into the mid-70s.

In the extended forecast, we start to dry out a bit more and keep temperatures a bit closer to average in the low 70s and the upper 60s. High pressure will be in control, so that also means we’ll see some sun too!

As we transition into fall, our weather becomes a bit messy with big temperature swings and some active weather. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

WEDNESDAY:

Widespread rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Slowly drying out. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

A few isolated showers. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

More like fall. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers return. Highs in the low to mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clear & Cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still cool and dry. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

FRIDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the low 70s.