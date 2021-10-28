Gusty winds and heavy rain all likely Thursday night through Friday morning.

With heavy prolonged periods of rain possible tonight some isolated flooding is possible. Overall the risk of river, creek, and stream flooding is low. It’s been dry enough recently the water should have room to flow into those areas. The likely issue we’ll face is some street flooding in areas of poor or clogged drainage. Make sure you clear your drains BEFORE it starts raining. A small risk for flooding is in place in our eastern counties.

Clouds, breezy conditions and rain continue tonight. Showers will be heavy at times with winds gusting 30-40 MPH, especially during the early evening. Watch for poor visibility tonight during heavy downpours. The clouds will keep our temperatures a bit more mild. We only drop into the low 50s and upper 40s to kick off the start of our Friday.

Friday, rain, and wind continue as our main system begins to transition offshore. Rain will still be very heavy at times during the morning hours before decreasing in coverage and intensity through the evening. We won’t be as windy, but overall it will still be breezy with gusts up to 25mph out of the southeast. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday, scattered showers still lingering in the overcast skies will be a nuisance during the day. Winds have shifted to more of a northwesterly direction which in conjunction with the clouds continues to keep us cool into the low and mid-50s, 40s in the mountains.

For Saturday night, when most towns and cities are observing Halloween, temperatures will certainly be cool and showers will still be lingering especially across the mountains. Make sure you’re able to either work a jacket in or you can squeeze a layer underneath the kid’s costumes for trick or treating. Most will be in the upper 40s and dropping past sunset.

When all is said and done we could see about an inch of rain between Thursday night and Sunday morning. Most of the heavy rain will be Thursday night through Friday afternoon with lingering showers continuing into the weekend.

Sunday, we see some drier and clearer weather settle in slowly with high pressure beginning to get a grip on our region. Winds will fully lighten up now, and we should be able to enjoy some sun during the day. But keep in mind, it will still be chilly into the low 50s with lows dropping into the low 40s and the 30s Halloween night.

Monday, we hold fairly steady into the 50s and low 60s as our clearer skies remain briefly. By now our next system is lined up just off to our west waiting to pass through. Despite this, we will stay dry during the day and more or less seasonable for this time of year.

Tuesday, the forecast is slowly leaning towards a drier and warmer day with highs in the 50s and some breaks of sun. Some showers, especially along the mountains can’t be fully ruled out just so be sure to check back often.

Wednesday, rain is looking more likely across the region during the day. Clouds will certainly be present regardless and with high pressure nosing in from the north we’ll feel a chill in the air with highs in the upper 40s for most. Overnight some mixing in the mountains will be possible if precipitaton holds on.

In the extended forecast, rain chances remain into Thursday with the possibility of some mixing and even plain snow across the highest elevations into Pocahontas county. Other than that we’re generally cooler but slowly warming as we head towards the end of next week.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain and wind tonight. Lows near 50.

FRIDAY:

Rain continues, clearing late. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated Showers. Highs in the low 50s

SUNDAY:

Some sun. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Drier. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain possible. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Mountain mix? Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cool. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry, a bit milder. Highs in the low 50s.