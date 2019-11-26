Gusty Winds and Rain Arrive Wednesday

DISCUSSION: A Wind Advisory will be in effect at 10 AM Wednesday morning for Wyoming, McDowell, Raleigh, Fayette and eastern Pocahontas county until 7 PM Wednesday.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect at 10 AM Wednesday until 7 AM Thursday for northwestern Pocahontas county.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from Noon Wednesday until 4 PM Thursday for Greenbrier County.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from noon Wednesday until 4 PM Thursday for Summers, Monroe, Mercer, and Tazewell County.

Wind Alerts

Winds will be gusty tomorrow. Gusts 40-50 MPH are possible throughout the day. Some power outages and small tree damage are likely. The rest of our area will likely see an advisory or a warning issued at some point tonight.



Showers will return late tonight, likely after midnight. Temperatures Tuesday night will stay fairly mild as we only drop into the mid 40s with cloudy skies and rain sticking around. We will notice a gradual increase in our winds throughout the evening.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our cold front will be pushing through the area during the first part of the day, bringing rainy conditions. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning.

Rainfall amounts won’t be high here locally, though winds speeds will really pick up in the afternoon even once we dry out. Gusts of up to 40 MPH are looking possible for much of the area. Be mindful if you find yourself driving next to big tractor trailers on the highway, as larger vehicles are affected much more by stronger winds. This could cause some isolated power outages and even some downed tree limbs. If you got a jump start on your holiday decorating, make sure all decorations are tightly secured.

If you are traveling on Wednesday, a good chunk of the country will be dealing with wet conditions. Snowy conditions are possible in the pacific northwest, as well as in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The central portion of the US is looking okay as well as the southeast coast.

Wednesday Travel Forecast

Thanksgiving will be dry, though it’s looking to stay breezy start out. Chilly temperatures will stick around as well, with highs making it into just the mid 40s by the afternoon. Winds should gradually die down the later on we get in the day.

For those heading out overnight for shopping, dress warm! Lows will drop into the low 30s, so you’ll find yourself shivering while waiting in line for the stores to open up if you aren’t layered up enough.

Black Friday will be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s, and wind should be much calmer as well. We will see clouds build back in Friday night as our next system approaches.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday as highs climb to the 50s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).



TONIGHT:

Showers return late. Mild with lows in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Gusty winds throughout the day. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler. Breezy early on with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some snow possible early. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.