Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain and Severe Weather

DISCUSSION:

WIND ALERTS

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Pocahontas county from 6 AM Monday until 8 PM Monday. Winds will gust 20-40 MPH with even higher gusts up to 60 MPH possible on high peaks. This would be even without a thunderstorm present.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, and McDowell counties at 6 AM Monday and will remain in effect until 8 PM Monday.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Mercer and Tazewell counties at 10 PM tonight and will remain in effect until 6 PM Monday.

Winds will be 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH throughout much of the day Monday. Power outages and even downed trees are all very possible as we head throughout our Monday.

Rain is going to continue to push in as a warm front lifts into the area. Rain will get very heavy at times and we do have a severe weather threat during the overnight hours. Temperatures are going to stay fairly mild tonight as we don’t drop a whole lot from the low 60s. A few spots could make it into the mid 50s, but again, very mild no matter where you are.

The storm prediction center has most of the area under a slight risk for severe weather. The best chance for storms looks to move in after midnight and before 2 or 3 AM. The biggest concern will be for strong damaging winds. The hail and tornado threats are both fairly low, although neither is zero. Flooding will also be a high concern, especially by early Monday morning.

Heavy rainfall and strong storms continue into early Monday. Not only could we be dealing with severe storms, but we’re also watching the potential for flash flooding from Sunday night through Monday morning.

We have a slight risk for flooding in place for Sunday evening – Monday AM. It will be important to monitor flood prone areas as 2+ inches of rain are possible in some spots, much of it falling quickly from very heavy storms.

After the severe weather moves out Monday morning, very high and potentially damaging wind gusts in the 30mph to around 60mph is posts will be possible across our region. The saturated ground combined with these winds could bring extensive power outages and damage, so take down loose decorations and fragile items.

Sunshine will return Monday afternoon with those high winds but temperatures are expected to fall throughout the day into the evening hours, from the low to mid 60s into the low 30s by Tuesday morning.

We are dry on Tuesday, but chilly. Highs will be 5 to 10 degrees below average in the low 50s and upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the 30s once more with both rain showers and some snow showers possible. A few morning snow showers could linger on Wednesday morning and then some light rain by the afternoon as highs are back in the upper 40s.

We are still unsettled Thursday and stay cold. We will likely see some rain and snow throughout the day Thursday as our highs struggle to make it into the 40s. Some additional rain/snow showers are possible Friday with highs in the low 40s. We dry out for the weekend and warm back up into the 50s. This is still below average for this time of year.

It looks like we could be in for more chilly weather as we continue through April. A few very light snow chances are in the forecast as well. Winter doesn’t want to quit yet, but the end of April we will begin to trend a little bit warmer. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Gusty, and very rainy. Rain will get heavy at times. Some storms could be severe during the evening hours. Mild with lows in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY:

Strong/severe storms before the sun comes up. Flooding is possible before sunrise as well. Drying out very quickly by the afternoon but high winds are forecast, which could bring power outages. Highs in the 60s, lows dropping into the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mainly dry during the day. Highs in the upper 40s. Showers and a few snow showers possible overnight with lows in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some snow showers possible in the morning. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or flurry possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 40s. to around 50.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain/snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Am shower then drying. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Temperatures near 60.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.