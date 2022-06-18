Saturday continues to cool down and humidity drops back to a more comfortable level. Highs still near average in the low 70s as high pressure builds in to keep us dry.

FATHER’S DAY, Sunday is another good day with sunshine and cooler temps. Highs in the mid 70s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions. Not that dads need an excuse to go fishing, but Sunday looks to be great for such activities.

Monday we’ll start with sunshine but clouds will begin to filter back into the region. We start to warm back up to the 80 degree mark. A few clouds dot our skies but we stay rain free to start the week.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but we stay dry during the day. Temps and humidity both are on the rise as we push back to the 90 degree mark.

Wednesday we see a few more clouds in the sky in the afternoon but overall stay dry. Humidity starts to rise as we get back into a humid airmass. While most will find it like any other summer day, a few will start to find it difficult to be outside for a prolonged time.

Thursday will be a day of mixed sun and showers with a few rumbles towards the evening. It’s just a matter of time when we get into the heat and humidity that storms start to form. Highs push back into the mid to upper 80s.

Friday is much of the same with sunshine to start then clouds building in. A few pop-up storms in the afternoon and early evening possible as we are hot and humid. Temps rise to the near 90 degree mark and dew point are pushing back into the muggy territory.

Through the extended forecast we are working our way back to summer-like conditions with heat and humidity returning. Highs look to get back to the 90 degree mark. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolong outdoor time during the day, and keep a weather eye on the sky for pop-up storms.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s

FATHER’S DAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY:

Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot, Sunny. Highs in the 90s

THURSDAY:

Iso. Showers/storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s

FRIDAY:

Hot, sct. storm. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY

Hot, rising humidity. Highs in the upper 80s

SUNDAY:

Still hot, iso. storms. Highs in the upper 80s.



