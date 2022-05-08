MOTHER’S DAY starts off with peeks of sunshine as our system from Friday and Saturday gets stuck off the east coast. Clouds will be stubborn to clear through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies expected. We stay dry through the day with temps cooler in the mid 60s.

Monday high pressure takes full control of our region allowing us to clear up for a blue sky kind of day. Winds shift from the northeast to the west allowing us to warm back up into the low 70s.

Tuesday we continues to enjoy blue skies and dry weather. Winds move out of the south helping us reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnights get warmer too in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday, we should make a shot at the low 80s in a majority of the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast and with light winds thanks to high pressure we should be able to heat up just enough. Don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Thursday will see a few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure continues to protect us. Temps still in the upper 70s for another nice day before rain returns for Friday.

Friday begins with mostly cloudy skies as our next system approaches. A few isolated showers possible in the last morning and early afternoon. Heavier rain expected through the evening hours. Temps are warmer with more of the region reaching the 80s. Rain continues through the weekend.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine to start. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a rumble of thunder possible Saturday evening. Temps are slightly cooler in the low to mid 70s.

Through the extended forecast, rain and thunderstorms continue as a pattern change once again brings us southern moisture. Cooler air tries to move but won’t be around long as we stick close to May averages in the 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.





