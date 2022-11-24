Very dry air has settled into the region with dewpoints reaching the single digits. This is causing concern with fire dangers given this time of year. Dry leaves and grasses are the perfect fuel for brush fires and wild fires to grow quickly. Hunters take note firing rounds in dry conditions, remember to extinguish cigarettes before discarding, watch turkey fryers closely, and lets hold off on burning until we see some rain which is moving in for Friday.

THANKSGIVING will be a perfect day for cooking, spending time with family, and even an afternoon football game in the yard. While we’re looking to stay dry for the dayside of our turkey day a few clouds will filter in with showers late night into Friday morning towards our southern counties.

BLACK FRIDAY early morning shoppers will notice clouds increasing but should stay dry up until around 8am. After that sprinkles move their way in with heavy rain late morning through the evening hours. Showers let up some for the overnight into Saturday morning with only hit and miss chances. Highs remain near average in the upper 40s.

SHOP SMALL Saturday showers will be around but the bulk of the rain will hold off until the afternoon. Heavy rain through the evening hours before fading once again. Highs jump ahead of a warm front to the mid 50s so at least its not a cold rain. The surge of warm air will keep us from seeing snow or ice overnight.

Sunday a few lingering showers here and there remain but overall we’ll start clearing things up throughout the day. We’re still running about average with temps working their way back to the low to mid 50s. We’ll continue to see clearing skies with sunshine for all by the evening hours. Travel conditions look ok dayside locally with folks coming back via I-81 to I-64 running into a few rain drops. Late night trips may want to watch for patchy black ice in the mountains as we dip into the 30s for lows.

Monday brings back high pressure and sunshine as we see temps dip slightly back into the mid 40s with the lowlands topping upper 40s. A bit breezy at times early but calming as the day goes on. Travel looks in good shape for those taking an extra day for their holiday.

Tuesday is a rain free and sunny day with temps once again pushing back into the 50s. A few clouds but overall a comfortable day as many transition back to work and school.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with another storm system approaching, with a few showers around and highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday keeps the chance for a few isolated showers possible in the morning, with highs in the 40s with mostly cloudy skies.

In your extended day forecast we look to remain average at or near the 50 degree mark. No real indication of a strong cold snap like we saw earlier this month. We’re also seeing a poor set up for snow chances so it looks like November will end with very little snow totals.

