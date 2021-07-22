Haze Begins to Clear Thursday, Dry Heading Towards the Weekend

Thursday will bring more sunshine and not much of a rain chance. Everyone should remain dry throughout the day. Overall the day will feel a lot better out there too as our haze clears up for the time being. Easier to breathe and the blue should begin to return to the skies as well. Temperatures remain close to average as highs remain in the low 80s.

Friday will bring more of the same. We will see partly to mostly sunny skies and watch our temperatures increase. Highs will be back above average in the mid-80s. We could have some spots in the upper 80s throughout Wyoming and McDowell county.

Saturday looks to stay dry too. We will also watch temperatures rise even more. Highs are back in the mid and upper 80s with the coalfields shooting for 90 degrees. If we were to see a shower on Saturday it would be very isolated in nature. Most of us will be dry.

Sunday, a slightly better chance for rain comes into play. Not much higher than the day before but a few more of us will get a free watering of our lawns and gardens throughout the day. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday, a decent amount of us will likely see rain at some point during the day as a cold front swings through the region. Some will come in the form of showers and for others, it will be in a thunderstorm but rain is rain at this point and we’ll take what we can get! Highs in the mid and upper 80s are expected.

Tuesday chances for rain exit the forecast and we transition back to hot, humid but overall dry weather for the region. Highs will jump to the mid and upper 80s and a few low 90s for many of us, dewpoints hover back into the upper 60s as well.

Wednesday looks even hotter than the day before. Highs in the upper 80s and a few more reaching 90 is a possibility. The sun is expected to be on full blast too as skies will remain clear through the day!

In the extended forecast signals for high heat and even some rain chances are lingering. For now a lot of uncertainty remains past Wednesday, we’ll have to see if some of the heat holds in the forecast.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

A few more clouds. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Dry overall. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Better chances for rain. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking toasty. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Hot, dry, humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers build back in. Highs in the 80s.

