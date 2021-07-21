Hazy Skies Remain Wednesday, Clearer Days Ahead

Wednesday ends up the same as the day before. Feels like we’re stuck in a time loop but it’s just another stagnant weather pattern. We might squeak a shower out but it isn’t very likely. Mostly clear skies are still expected to dominate, so protection from the sun would still be a good idea! Temperatures will remain in the 80s and we keep the hazy skies around.

Thursday we drop our chance for showers but keep almost everything else the same. More sunshine, highs still in the 80s, and less humidity than you would expect for the dead of summer.

Friday, we have a shot at some more clouds building in but little is likely come of that weather wise. Highs stick to the mid 80s for everyone and we should still see plenty of sunshine.

Saturday a few stray showers are on the table and will bring some much needed rain to the region as it’s getting a little dry at this point. Highs return to the 80s for most, but any showers that do form will help to cool us off!

Sunday, a slightly better chance for rain comes into play. Not much higher than the day before but a few more of us will get a free watering of our lawns and gardens throughout the day. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 80s.

Monday, a few more showers are possible but not everyone will end up seeing rain. Highs start climbing closer to the upper 80s for most.

Tuesday chances for rain exit the forecast and we transition back to hot, humid but overall dry weather for the region. Highs will jump to the upper 80s and low 90s for many of us as dewpoints are back into the upper 60s for most.

In the extended forecast, it looks like we crank up the heat with highs getting near 90 for a lot of the area based on our thoughts right now. Summertime is looking to make it’s mark!

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and mild. Hazy. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

A few more clouds. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Spotty showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few more showers. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Spotty showers, drying out. Highs in the upper 80s

TUESDAY:

Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

HOT. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking toasty. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Hot, dry, humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

