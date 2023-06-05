Monday starts mild in the upper 50s with dense fog for those who saw rain on Sunday. Sunshine will burn that off this morning as we enjoy a hazy and humid day. A cold front is expected late this afternoon which will bring a few clouds and an isolated shower risk for our southeastern counties but not enough rain to impact your day. Highs make their way into the upper 70s before cooler air filters in tonight with lows dropping quickly after midnight into the low 50s. Some upper 40s in the deeper valleys and higher elevations.

Slide for dayside and evening forecast

Tuesday is looking fantastic overall with lower humidity, sunshine, and temps a touch cooler in the mid to upper 70s. Thermometers will be about the same as Monday but the lower humidity will certainly give you that cool feeling in the shade. A few clouds build late Tuesday as our next system approaches. A few showers late night with most of the rain holding off until Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will certainly be a cloudier day than Tuesday with only a few peeks of sunshine. Light to moderate showers off and on throughout the day will make for a good umbrella day. While it won’t rain all day, having the umbrella with you will help. Highs are cooler thanks to clouds and north winds as we struggle our way into the low 70s. Rain fall totals pushing a quarter to half an inch under some heavier afternoon showers, otherwise, a good drink for the garden.

Thursday, sunshine returns as we enjoy a cooler day overall. North winds remain in control keeping us below average in the low 70s. For those that like cooler days and low humidity, you’ll hit the jackpot this day.

Friday is a rinse and repeat day from Thursday as sunshine remains dominate. Temps push a few degrees higher than Thursday but not by much. It’ll take most of the day and afternoon to see temps push into the low to mid 70s.

Saturday is looking fantastic, for now, with sunshine and a few clouds in the afternoon. Temps return to seasonal averages in the mid to upper 70s across the entire region. As Saturday turns to Saturday night, a few clouds roll in as rain is back in the forecast for Sunday.

Sunday starts off dry enough for church services but by brunch, have the umbrellas with you. Moderate showers to start followed by a few isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of which could produce heavy rainfall. We’ll be keeping an eye on the severe weather risk as the week continues. Stay tuned.

In your extended forecast temps rebound nicely after we push out Sunday’s little rain maker. A few clouds as the system gets snagged towards our east but it doesn’t look to hurt us as we push back into the low 80s. Humidity will certainly give us back that summer feel as we begin to wind down the spring season in just a two weeks.

