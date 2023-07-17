Monday dense fog will impact the morning commute but sunshine helps burn the fog off by mid morning. Expect a dry and humid day with temps working their way into the low to mid 80s. While the first half of Monday is looking dry, a cold front is expected to arrive late this afternoon which looks to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Timing looks to be just in time for the evening rush hour so be prepared for your drive home to take a little longer. A quick hitting inch of rain could lead to runoff issues and street ponding. A small risk of a strong to severe storm towards our western counties can’t be discounted but these will be highly isolated with strong winds as our main threat. Otherwise, the same summer afternoon thunderstorm pattern can be expected. The front pushes out overnight with just a few stragglers hanging around for the Tuesday morning commute.

Tuesday morning is a mix of sun and clouds as showers fade from the overnight. Some patchy fog likely before sunshine returns mid-morning. With humidity levels running high, sunshine of the early afternoon will foster an afternoon rumble or two. Most remain dry, but a quick check of the interactive radar throughout the day will keep you ahead of any storms that do develop. Highs work their way into the muggy low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Will be a day of building intensity of showers and storms. A southern system lifts northeastward bringing rounds of rain starting mid morning on. By the afternoon, a few rumbles of thunder join the mix of scattered downpours making it a soggy day. Highs aren’t hurt much as we work into the low 80s. By the evening hours, showers break up some for a few breaks but another system towards our northwest is waiting in the wings so our break will be short lived.

Thursday morning a cold front is expected to bring widespread showers and afternoon rumbles. Showers will come and go, but a soggy day overall is expected. Temps hover around the 80 degree mark as winds shift out of the northwest and persistent clouds keep the sunshine away most of the day. The system finally pushes out late Thursday night into the earl hours of Friday.

Saturday a few morning clouds hang tough in the eastern mountains but dare we say sunshine returns in force as high pressure builds into the region. Temps will run slightly cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels also look to dip some giving us a very comfortable day. Saturday night is looking fantastic as we work our way into the mid 50 which should give our AC’s a rest.

Sunday, a cool start boasts sunshine early on allowing us to warm steadily into the upper 70s for another comfortable day. However, it wouldn’t be 2023 if we didn’t have rain chances over a weekend. While we look to get most of the dayside dry, clouds build n for the evening with showers returning Sunday night as our next system moves in.

In your extended forecast the soggy summer pattern returns as humidity level rise. dry starts under humid days turn stormy in the afternoons. Temps, at least, look to remain near average with a few days pushing into the upper 80s by the end of July.

MONDAY

Hazy sunshine / PM thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Iso. PM shower/rumble. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Off & on showers all day. Highs in the low 80s

THURSDAY

Showers early, some breaks PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Stubborn clouds, AM showers. Clearing late. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Continued clearing, sunshine, comfy. Highs in the upper 70s

SUNDAY

Sunshine then clouds build. Rain late night. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Some sun, PM t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

mix of sun & clouds. PM storms. Highs in the 80s

WEDNESDAY

Showers fade, PM sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny day, Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.