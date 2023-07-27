Advisories for Our Region

Heat Advisory for McDowell and Wyoming counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Heat index values could reach as high as 107 degrees.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible this evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area in a level one out of five risk for severe weather for the potential for strong wind gusts. A check of our interactive radar will keep you ahead of the storms that develop. These will fade a bit after sunset but the hot and humid feel is sticking around. Winds settle a bit from the afternoon. We’ll still be in the 70s by midnight with many not cooling much after into the upper 60s for lows.

Friday will be the day more of us flirt with the 90-degree day and heat indexes making it feel like we’re in the mid to upper 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued ahead of Friday’s heat for McDowell & Wyoming counties beginning at 11am in the morning until 9pm that night. Feel like temps nearing 100 degrees will be hazardous to your health. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, stay hydrated, and have a cool place to get to if you feel overheated.

Friday will be a great pool day for sure, that is until the rumbles start in the afternoon. A few scattered showers in the heat of the day may produce a rumble or two. When it does rain, it won’t bring relief to the heat but add to the steamy, oppressive feel of the day. Showers fade by into the night for most as we “cool” to around 70.

Saturday a cold front slides in bringing storms and heavy rain. Scattered throughout the afternoon, all will see a shower/storm by days end. Temps cool slightly into the mid and upper 80s but the muggy feel won’t improve.

Sunday scattered showers and downpours roam the region again in the afternoon as temps remain in the mid 80s. Localized high water will continue to be a threat to watch for with repeated rounds of showers.

Monday sunshine returns to the region and temps are cooler overall in the low to mid 80s. A touch less humidity still keeps us in the muggy range but some noticeable relief over the previous few days.

Tuesday is looking sunny but hot, once again as we soar into the mid and upper 80s. Heat index will be something worth watching as humidity is back on the rise. A few clouds in the afternoon but so far, we’re looking dry.

Wednesday heat and humidity work in tandem for a mix of sun and clouds early on. A spotty shower and afternoon thunderstorm possible with many remaining dry. Highs push into the low to mid 80s but the humidity will make it feel warmer than that.

In your extended forecast the summer sizzle remains a theme as temps hover around the mid and upper 80s. As we turn the page into August, we appear primed to walk into the hottest month of the year, baking in the sunshine. Aside from heat driven storms, we look relatively quiet as our jet stream finally stops sending us storm system after system.

TONIGHT

Scattered storms, patchy fog. M-U-G-G-Y. Lows around 70.

FRIDAY

Hot & humid with PM t-storms/downpours. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Sct. storms PM, rain late. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Showers & storms AM. Sct. Storms PM. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunny, cooler. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Heat builds. Sunny. Spotty PM Storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Hot & humid. Iso. PM Storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Sct. Showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.