Friday will be the day more of us flirt with the 90 degree mark and heat indexes making it feel like we’re in the mid to upper 90s. A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued heat for McDowell & Wyoming counties beginning at 11am in the morning until 9pm that night. Feel like temps of 100 degrees or more will be hazardous to your health. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, stay hydrated, and have a cool place to get to if you feel overheated. If you find yourself overheated and can’t cool yourself down, even with air conditioning, call 911 immediately.

Friday will be a great pool day for sure but also one to watch for a few scattered showers. As heat builds and humidity rises, “popcorn” style showers are possible throughout the day. When it does rain, it won’t bring relief to the heat but add to the steamy, oppressive feel of the day.

This evening a few t-storms are likely which will put down quite a bit of rain. While localized in nature, some ponding issues on roadways will be likely. Storms will fade after sunset, but a pop-up shower still possible into the overnight. Patchy fog develops late as temps work back into the 70s.

Saturday will be another hot and muggy day with temps pushing into the upper 80s. Heat index will make it feel like we’re in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and afternoon thunderstorms pop-up in the soupy airmass ahead of a cold front. As the cold front pushes closer storms become more widespread. Severe storms are possible with strong winds and flooding rains as the main concerns. These storms will be energetic with lightning and thunder, as well.

Sunday scattered showers and downpours roam the region for much of our morning as Saturday’s cold front slowly pushes out. Temps remain in the mid 80s before cooling off after the front passes. Localized high water will continue to be a threat to watch for with repeated rounds of showers after such a soggy Saturday night. Some relief from the humidity is expected, though, as northwest winds pull in drier air Sunday night.

Monday sunshine returns to the region and temps are cooler overall in the low to mid 80s. A little less humidity still keeps us in the muggy range but noticeable relief from the previous few days.

Tuesday is looking sunny but hot, once again as we soar into the mid and upper 80s. Heat index will be something worth watching as humidity is back on the rise. A few clouds in the afternoon but so far, we’re looking dry.

Wednesday heat and humidity work in tandem for a mix of sun and clouds early on. A spotty shower and afternoon thunderstorm possible with many remaining dry. Highs push into the low to mid 80s but the humidity will make it feel warmer than that.



Thursday heat and humidity are back as temps work their way up to the mid to upper 80s. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms the later we get into the afternoon and evening hours. Otherwise, the summer feel is back for a stretch.

In your extended forecast the summer sizzle remains a theme as temps hover around the mid and upper 80s. As we turn the page into August, we appear primed to walk into the hottest month of the year, baking in the sunshine. Aside from heat driven storms, we look relatively quiet as our jet stream finally stops sending us storm system after system.



FRIDAY

Hot & humid with PM t-storms/downpours. Highs near 90.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Sct. storms PM, rain late. Highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY

Showers & storms AM. Sct. Storms PM. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Sun & clouds. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunny, cooler. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Heat builds. Sunny. Spotty PM Storm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Hot & humid. Iso. PM Storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Sct. Showers. Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunny & warm. Iso. PM Storm. Highs in the 80s.

