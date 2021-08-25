Heat and Humidity Remains in Play Wednesday

Wednesday we continue to crank the heat with highs nearing the 90s for much of the region, parts of Wyoming and McDowell counties should be able to actually hit the 90s too. Showers and storms along the mountains and points east heading towards Virginia look a little more likely today, but much like yesterday coverage will be limited!

Thursday, as a cold front pivots around our strong blocking high as we have our best chance at seeing rain for the week. A lot of these storms will focus up along the mountains and east but, everyone does have a chance at seeing some rain through the day! We remain hot regardless of any rain, back into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Friday, as that front still lingers reasonably close to the two Virginias, we keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. The end of the workweek is not looking like a washout, but more a nuisance through the afternoon. Not to say we don’t still need the rain though! Highs remain in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday remains hot with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The same small risk of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm exists as the humidity remains elevated. Keep the sunscreen close as that late August sun will continue to bake the entire region.

Sunday, isolated showers remain in the forecast but just like Saturday chances are low you’ll encounter one. Highs are still just as high back into the 80s and 90s mixed in with still humid air.

Monday brings rain back into the forecast, there are still some mixed signals with this as it’s still a little far out but this is looking like it could be a beneficial soaking rain for the area. After a fairly dry week with some solid August heat, this will be something we could use. Highs take a tumble back to the low to mid-80s thanks to the clouds.

Tuesday, we remain cooler and wetter as the front takes its time passing through. More rain on and off through the day and heavy at times is expected. Highs will hover into the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

In the extended forecast, chances for rain linger as a lot of uncertainty remains surrounding the first week of September. For now, we’ve kept temperatures slightly below average with small chances for showers throughout the period. But big changes will likely come as the forecast begins to evolve!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

SUNDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain looking likely. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping seasonable. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

An isolated shower. Highs in the upper 70s.