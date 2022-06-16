Tonight most of us will stay dry however, storms are out and about to our northwest and out towards the east. These storms could slide their way into our region as a cold front gets even closer to us. The risk for severe weather now stands at 2 out of 5, slight risk. Before heading out tonight, check your local radar to see if storms are in your area.

A slight risk for severe weather exists for our Thursday early evening as scattered storms begin to build and push in. Strong winds and heavy rain leading to localized high water will be our top concern. Isolated hail is possible with the strongest of storms. Tornado threat looks to remain towards our north but worth keeping an eye out for. Storm will be scattered in nature first then build so timing is early to late evening Thursday.

Friday we begin to get some relief from the heat and humidity thanks to a cold front pushing in. Highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. A lingering shower/storm in the morning is possible but overall we clear out and cool down as the day goes on.

Saturday continues to cool down and humidity drops back to a more comfortable level. Highs still near average in the mid to upper 70s as high pressure builds in to keep us dry.

FATHER’S DAY, Sunday is another good day with sunshine and cooler temps. Highs in the mid 70s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions. Not that dads need an excuse to go fishing, but Sunday looks to be great for such activities.

Monday we’ll start with sunshine but clouds will begin to filter back into the region. We start to warm back up to the 80s with rising humidity. A few shower possible for the overnight hours more as the exception than the rule.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but we stay dry. Temps and humidity both are on the rise as we push back to the 90 degree mark. A pop-up shower is unlikely but possible as we get back into the heat and humid airmass.

Wednesday looks to bring back scattered showers and a rumble of thunder to the region. We are running high in temps once again reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Humidity will start to rise making it uncomfortable during the heat of the day.

Through the extended forecast we are working our way back to summer-like conditions with heat and humidity returning. Highs look to get back to the 90 degree mark. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolong outdoor time during the day, and keep a weather eye on the sky for pop-up storms.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



