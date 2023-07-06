Tonight will feature the risk for a few showers and storms once again, primarily before midnight. There will be plenty of dry time like yesterday and many won’t see the rain but anybody who encounters a downpour will see brief locally heavy rainfall, as these storms will be slow-moving in nature. Low temperatures will dip back into the middle 60s.

Friday brings the chances for a couple of downpours back into the picture, similar to what we saw on Thursday. A weak cold front will cross during the morning from the west but the proximity of this front being close by in Virginia will enable a couple of pop-up variety storms to flare up once again. They’ll be slow movers, so brief locally heavy rainfall can’t be ruled out. However, many towns will remain dry with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday is trending drier, with just a few isolated storms possible. A lot of towns will remain dry and as a result, it’ll be a hot and summer-like day with the heat and humidity as highs reach the middle 80s. Don’t be surprised to see a few bank thermometers reading 90 degrees in some of the downtown areas!

Sunday looks unsettled, with an area of low-pressure riding along yet another front in our region. This will be the focus point for scattered showers and thunderstorms. With a humid airmass in place, these storms will once again be efficient rain producers, with locally heavy rain possible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. There will still be breaks in the stormy activity Sunday but the chances for rain will be much higher overall Sunday than on Saturday, so keep the rain gear nearby and an eye to the sky if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time to wrap up the weekend.

Monday keeps the chances for a few showers around, with Sunday’s front taking its sweet time exiting the region. With abundant clouds and slightly cooler air working in behind the front, we will likely see temperatures fall short of the 80-degree mark in the middle 70s with some morning patchy instances of drizzle possible with a northwest flow kicking in.

Tuesday looks dry, with high pressure making a return. Plenty of sunshine will enable temperatures to warm back up into the middle 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday also looks dry and toastier, as high pressure moves directly overhead. High temperatures will jump a couple of degrees further under partly sunny skies with highs in the middle 80s.

Thursday brings back the chances for a few scattered storms with a disturbance rolling through but once again, it’s a summer-like day in store, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a summertime pattern in Appalachia, with heat and humidity enabling scattered showers and storms to pop up in garden-variety style in the afternoons. This pattern looks to be lasting for quite some time – at least through mid-July! This would be a great time to download the StormTracker 59 weather app, completely free, which will provide you with the latest watches and warnings, interactive radar where you can zoom into your location and a lot more! Also, don’t forget about the UV index this time of year and using sunscreen to protect yourself – sunburns are easy to come by – and are still easily possible when it is cloudy outside!

TONIGHT

Few showers before midnight, partly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Scattered thunderstorms possible. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated storm or two – mostly dry! Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms likely. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

A few lingering showers. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – nice! Highs in the middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer! Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

A few scattered storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.