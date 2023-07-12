Wednesday has a beautiful start with sunshine to greet us early on. Temps are cool but warm steadily through the morning. We’ll reach highs in the mid 80s for most by the afternoon as a touch more humidity brings back that summer feel. A few clouds filter in and out through the day as humidity rises, but we look to remain dry. Clouds continue to build overnight tonight as showers are expected Thursday.



Thursday we start out dry with partly sunny skies and much more humidity which you’ll notice early. Highs push into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon just in time for a few showers and storms to form. Scattered showers roam with the potential of heavy downpours which may cause issues on roadways.

Severe weather risks remain low for our region but a storm or two in the early afternoon could produce damaging winds leading to downed trees and localized power outages. Small hail a good bet with the strongest of storms. While we’ll be watching the strongest of storms for tornadoes, the risk for those looks to remain well towards our northwest in Ohio. However, the risk is close enough to our region folks through Nicholas, Fayette, & Raleigh county will want to monitor conditions closely as the cold front slides through around the noon hour.

The slow moving cold front will tap into humid air causing heavy downpours throughout the region. High water issues along roadways, ditches, and low lying areas likely with these storms. Smaller creeks will rise sharply during and shortly after these downpours move through. Certainly a day to stay weather aware and monitor your local conditions as this front slides through.

Friday will be another day for the umbrellas as scattered showers push through the region from time to time. A few breaks with mostly cloudy skies will be interrupted as a stubborn system takes its time push out. Temps still run mild in the 80s allowing for a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. We’ll quiet down a bit for the overnight hours into our Saturday morning.



Saturday a few showers early towards the eastern mountains are a good bet but many of us will start the day dry towards the west. The dry spell won’t last long as another surge of moisture works its way in for the afternoon. Showers become more frequent in the early evening as highs top out in the low 80s. A few rumbles of thunder carry us into the overnight hours with showers into Sunday morning.

Sunday, scattered showers and heavy rain keep things soggy most of the day. A rumble or two in the afternoon likely as we remain mild in the low to mid 80s. Eventually, showers begin to fade in the evening west to east for a quite overnight for most.

Monday holds a summer feel with the low to mid 80s and humidity. A few storms in the afternoon possible typical of a summer day.

Tuesday will follow suit to Monday with heat and humidity driven afternoon showers and rumbles. Lots of dry hours, however, keeps us in the low to mid 80s.

In your extended forecast, sunshine returns for a prolonged dry spell as temps soar once again into the mid and upper 80s. Summer pop-up storms will become a normal presence the longer the heat and humidity hang around. Indications for our first heat wave (3 consecutive 90 degree days) is looking promising as the sweltering heat along the southern states pushes northward by the end of July.



WEDNESDAY

Sunny start, clouds build late. Hot & dry. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Scattered showers / PM T-storms & sct heavy rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY

Steady rain, downpours. PM T-storms. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers, some dry time. Rain again overnight. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Sct showers early. PM T-storms. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Some sunshine. PM pop-up storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns, iso. pop-up rumbles PM. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny & Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Some rain PM. Dry otherwise. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunshine > PM summer showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

