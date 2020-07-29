Heavier Rain Returns Thursday

Any remaining showers tonight will start to taper off after the sun goes down. It’s still going to be a fairly warm evening as lows fall back into the mid 60s. Watch for a few areas of fog, mainly in spots that saw any shower activity this afternoon.

Thursday will bring more heavy rain into the area, especially as we go into the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Severe weather is not looking likely, but some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain is likely during the late afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain is expected through Thursday and Friday afternoons, we will have to watch for flooding issues across the entire viewing area. With two days of heavy rain in the forecast we have to be very weather aware to end out the week. This has been an abnormally dry month for many of us, so the rain is welcome, this just looks to be to much of a good thing.

After a showery start to Friday, we hope to dry out for maybe a few hours before showers and storms kick back up towards the afternoon hours. Friday also starts off our trend of BELOW average temperatures to end out July and kick off August. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. Not to far below average but, after such a hot month definitely quite a change.

The weekend looks pretty unsettled right now. Saturday and Sunday both look to have rain moving through at some point during the day for everyone. Highs once again struggle into the upper 70s for a lot of us. A few might be able to squeeze into the the 80s.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week.

Our next potential tropical system is beginning to develop. This storms will likely become Tropical Storm Isaías at some point on Wednesday. There is A LOT of uncertainty surrounding the exact track and intensity of this system at the moment. Those with family, friends or interests in the Leeward Islands, the Caribbean, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the SE US Coast should watch this closely!

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Remaining showers die out. Mild with lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Increasing rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Some dry time. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the 80s.