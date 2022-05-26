Thursday brings back unsettled weather as a cold front slowly builds in from the west. Coverage of any rain will increase through the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of a few rumbles of thunder. We will have to watch where the heaviest rain is falling as the ground and the creeks and streams will still be sensitive from earlier in the week. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.





Across our region the severe weather risk is low heading into the evening and overnight hours, with rain and storms moving in so late to our area they likely won’t have the pieces to form a severe thunderstorm. Regardless, it is important to remain aware heading into the evening as storms, while weakening as they head towards us, can still pack a punch. Heavy rains and gusty winds will still be present as storms pass over us, and despite not reaching severe criteria they can still cause some isolated damage!

Friday, especially through the early morning rain will be heavy at times. Some isolated high water issues may arise for the morning commute as we head into the last day before the long weekend for many. As the day goes on our front will clear taking the rain with it, at the latest, by the early evening. Temperatures take a hit to the low 70s as the front exits.

East of the mountains, a strong storm or two is possible as storms exit our region through the early afternoon and head into a more favorable environment for development in Virginia. Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, and Giles counties will face the greatest risk for strong gusty winds, and possibly some small hail.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday, we just can’t shake rain on a weekend. As an upper level low sets up over the area scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible. This won’t be a washout, but it will still be something worth keeping aware of as storms will likely be slow moving which could once again lead to some isolated water issues. Highs rebound slightly into the low 70s.

Sunday, we’re trending drier but it does look like we’ll hold onto at least a few clouds during the afternoon hours. The extra sunshine will help to boost temperatures through the afternoon hours with highs returning to the mid and upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY, we should see almost completely clear skies as summer unofficially begins across the two Virginias. Highs will definitely feel summer-like climbing back near 80 for the first time in about a week!

Tuesday, the heat continues as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over the area. Highs will top out into the mid-80s for most, and sunshine will be abundant as skies stay clear.

Wednesday we continue to ride the wave of high pressure with sky high temperatures into the mid and upper 80s across the region. Any cloud in the sky will have a tough time sticking around for very long either.

In the extended forecast, as high pressure erodes more rain builds its way back into the forecast. At this point the rain will be beneficial after a hot dry stretch, so we’ll be watching to see if chances rise at all. For now they are fairly low.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

