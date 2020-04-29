Heavy Rain and Gusty Winds Tonight

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Pocahontas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming and McDowell counties from 8 PM Wednesday until 2 PM Thursday.

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier Counties from 8pm tonight until Thursday at 11 AM.

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell counties from 8 PM tonight through 10 AM Thursday.

Flood prone areas throughout the region should be on alert as heavy rain moves in on Wednesday.

Flood Alerts

Heavy rain will continue to move in as we continue through the evening. Winds are also going to be gusty, even outside of any thunderstorms we see. Gusts 30-40 MPH will be possible before midnight. Temperatures will drop after the front moves through into the upper 40s to start off our Thursday.

Tonight’s Forecast

Severe weather is not looking likely for much of our area, although the marginal risk has been extended to include portions of Tazewell county. Any storms we see could be strong though with gusty winds. Heavy rainfall is likely with all of these storms.

Severe Weather Threat

We have to keep an eye on the flood threat. We are expecting 1 to 2 inches of rain tonight through Thursday morning. Streams and creeks could become overwhelmed. Keep an eye on flood prone areas. A small to slight risk of flooding is in place for the entire area, flood watches are posted for the entire area as well. Even after the heavy rain moves through, run off could lead to some rivers approaching flood stage.

Flood Potential

Rain Totals

With the passing front lows drop back to the 40s and upper 30s across the region. Lingering showers are in the forecast for Thursday. We will see lots of clouds around. Rain will be much lighter in nature, but it is not looking to be the nicest day out there. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the mid 50s.

The Day Ahead

Friday will bring lingering morning showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the low and mid 50s. We could see a few breaks of sun as we head into the afternoon, but much of our sunshine looks to hold off until Saturday.

Saturday and Sunday are looking pretty dry at this point. We are also looking much warmer as highs make it back into the 70s! A few showers will be possible as we move into Sunday night. These showers will continue into Monday where we will be slightly cooler in the mid and upper 60s.

A few showers are also possible on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. We really bring back rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. We are also going to cool down as highs are back in the mid 50s. We do look to dry out by next Friday.

Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Watch for areas of high water. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with lingering showers. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. A morning shower then gradual drying. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled with some isolated showers. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More widespread rain. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but cool. Highs in the 50s.

