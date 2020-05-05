Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms Today

Today brings the next chance of showers possible all day with maybe a rumble of thunder and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Lows drop towards the upper to mid 30s with showers and thunder expected to continue through the overnight.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for our southern counties. Storms could be stronger throughout southern McDowell, Mercer and Tazewell counties. Our biggest concern will be some small hail, although a weak spin up tornado is not out of the question. For the most part though the threat is low and most of us will just see general thunderstorms.

Flooding is also a concern. As showers begin to move in Tuesday morning we could see some streams and creeks run high. A small risk for excessive rainfall is in place for much of the area. rain fall totals look to be around 1 inch. With an already saturated ground, this could cause some minor issues.

Wednesday continues our rainy and cooler pattern as highs will only be into the low 50s and upper 40s as our next system works it’s way through. We could even see some mixing and some snow showers through the morning hours. Plain old rain is possible during the afternoon before we gradually try to clear out. Lows continue to fall, this time into the mid 30’s. Some snow showers again possible in the high terrain, but most of us will be dry.

Thursday the cooling trend continues with highs in the 50’s but we are looking dry at least for Thursday! Lows make a slight rebound towards the upper 30s.

Heading into the weekend we see the most drastic changes in our forecast, highs struggle into the 50s Friday, most may not even get out of the 40s Saturday, by Sunday we do make it back into the 50s but still well below average for this time of year. On the bright side, we do look pretty dry through Saturday and Sunday with showers moving out Friday night.

Gardeners, be advised there is a widespread potential for frost especially towards the end of the week. Stay up to date with us all week right here.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TODAY:

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Watch for high water. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers possible to start. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier, and a bit warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated shower chance in the moring. Much cooler than average. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs near 50

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled and cool. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Still cool, highs in the 50s.

