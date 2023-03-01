Tonight brings clouds and rain showers back into the picture, some of which could be steady at times. Most of us can expect a half an inch to around one inch of rain through dawn Thursday, with our first of two storm systems moving through before the end of the work week. It’ll be a mild night, with lows around 50 degrees. Wet roadways are virtually a guarantee for the morning commute, so plan accordingly!

Thursday drags our area of low pressure down to our south along a stalled stationary front. After a few showers through the mid-morning hours, we’ll encounter some clearing! The rest of our Thursday looks dry, with temperatures still warming up into the lower 60s, so it’s still a mild day on the way! Rain showers will once again be on the increase in coverage during the overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Friday creates an even better chance for showers, as Thursday’s stationary front looks to shift north as a warm front before dawn, so we’ll have showers along that front during the morning hours, a break in the action likely from the late morning through lunchtime and then another stout cold front for our Friday late-afternoon into the evening, which could provide a few gusty showers. A few storms could provide locally heavy rainfall, as well as the threat for isolated damaging wind gusts.

Regardless of storms, it will be a breezy day, with wind gusts up to 40 mph likely! Highs will be very warm, as we’ll once again jump into the lower to middle 60s – keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is 47 degrees! By Friday evening, our storm system will begin to exit from west to east.

Saturday keeps a couple of showers in the picture along the mountains around dawn, but we’ll see clouds begin to break through the morning into the afternoon. It will be much cooler, with highs dipping back to near normal, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Sunday brings the mostly sunny skies back into the picture, with a Canadian high pressure system heading from the west. With our high pressure area to our west, that’s still a cold air flow, so highs won’t rebound too much – in the lower to middle 50s.

Monday is warmer with high pressure moving north of the region. We will see plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures sprouting back up into the middle 60s, as we begin our first full work week of March!

Tuesday could bring a couple of isolated showers back into the picture, with a weak area of low pressure likely nearby. There looks to be plenty of dry time at this point, with highs in the upper 50s to right around 60 degrees.

Wednesday keeps the chance for a few pesky showers and it’ll be cooler, with highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, we’ve got one small window of colder weather lurking for the following weekend during the span of March 9th to March 11th, where we could see below average conditions. Aside from that, we’re looking at average to above average temperatures once again – so the overall chances for any meaningful snow between now and the official end of winter is not looking great at this point. February 2023 was the third warmest February on record for Beckley! As always, we’ll keep you updated!

Spring fire season begins today! Burning is prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TONIGHT

Showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

THURSDAY

Showers likely, especially in the morning with the steadiest showers south. Drier afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

Rain likely, breezy once again! Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

SATURDAY

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Cooler. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and warmer again! Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

WEDNESDAY

Few isolated showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY

A few showers possible still yet. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny but cool. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.