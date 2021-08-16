Heavy rain expected Monday and into the workweek, flooding possible

Monday, heavy slow-moving showers and storms remain possible across much of the region as Tropical Moisture pushes north along a weak warm front. Timing the rain, it should pick up towards the later hours of the morning and into the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 70s with overcast skies.

Flooding is a concern today, as the ground in most areas is starting to become more saturated after a few days of hit or miss heavy rain. As a result, a medium risk of flooding is out for Monday. Please remain weather aware, and remember to turn around and don’t drown!

Tuesday, the now likely remnants of Fred begin to creep further north and along with it more and more moisture. This will continue to fuel the heavy rain potential across the area, but the heaviest axis of rain is looking to shift more towards the mountains and points east into Virginia. Regardless everyone still maintains a risk of flooding potential and everyone should be ready to take alternate routes as street flooding is not out of the question.

Wednesday, the remnant low of Fred begins to pass through. This means another day of heavy tropical-fueled rainfall across the area and the potential for isolated flooding across all of the region. Along with the remnant low, some gusty winds are expected, and with saturated soils, it is probable we could see some older or weaker trees pushed over! These will be the most direct impacts we see from Fred. Highs stick to the 70s.

Thursday, while our rain chances begin to fall off quickly we still are not completely in the clear just yet. On and off showers and storms will continue but at least some of us should stay dry through the day. Highs in the low 80s are expected, but not much in the way of sun.

Friday, we can’t shake the risk of showers as the high stalled to our east keeps driving moisture up along the Appalachians. We needed the rain but, this is quite the unsettled pattern we’ve gotten into! Highs remain in the mid and upper 70s for most.

Saturday continues to see hit and miss shower and storm chances but not at widespread as the past few days. We’ll start to warm back up as well with temperatures making their way back above the 80-degree mark.

Sunday should be one of the driest days we’ve seen in a while with only a handful of hit or miss showers expected across the region. Highs stick near the 80s as well.

In the extended forecast we continue to see a slow process of drying out. Highs stay near mostly seasonable levels as well.

