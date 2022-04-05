Tuesday, cloudy skies and occasional showers are expected through the morning hours. Steady rain will hold off until late in the day beginning right around the evening commute for most, so even if it’s not raining when you leave in the morning hours be sure to grab the rain gear as you head out the door! Highs in the mid and upper 60s are expected.

Wednesday, while most of the day will be dry and even sunny at times thunderstorms are in the forecast and it is likely some will be strong to even severe as a cold front passes through the area in the evening hours. Breaks of sun during the day will help to promote some moderate instability (fuel for the storms), it will also help us warm back up into the 70s.

Our severe weather risks heading into Wednesday mostly focus on the risk for strong gusty winds and some small hail during the evening hours. Gusts up to 30+mph are likely as the front passes. Our tornado threat is not zero, but it is low and mainly focused to our south. It will be something the StormTracker 59 team monitors closely during the evening on Wednesday. Make sure you have multiple ways to get weather alerts, and have your severe weather plans in place!

Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours and quickly dries out before the afternoon hours. Unfortunately we don’t shake the clouds. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. We should still see a high in the low 60s!

Friday, with the upper-level low that spawned our system earlier in the week stalled out over the great lakes scattered rain and eventually snow showers are likely through the entirety of the day. Temperatures begin to fall to with highs only reaching the 40s for most.

Saturday, we rinse and repeat the forecast from Friday. Scattered rain and snow showers will be prevalent much of the day, some could even wake up to a coating of snow on the ground in the higher elevations as at least some of those areas should have gotten cold enough overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.

Sunday, any remaining upslope snow/rain at this point should quickly come to an end across the region as high pressure moves in. Dry air will help skies clear out and we should see some widespread sunshine for the first time in a while! Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Monday, a big flip in what we’ve been seeing is on the way. From sunny skies all day long to much warmer temperatures approaching the upper 60s and low 70s, its almost enough to make up for such a cold weekend.

Through the extended forecast, generally mild conditions take over the area but it looks like it comes at the cost of a few more passing cold fronts. We’ll be watching these closely as we’re now fully entering severe weather season!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

