Heavy Rain Impacting the Area

AREAL FLOOD WATCH FOR MONROE, SUMMERS, SOUTHEASTERN RALEIGH, SOUTHEASTERN FAYETTE, GREENBRIER, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FROM 8AM MONDAY TILL 2AM TUESDAY

Today the rain started early and will stick around all day across the two Virginias. There does look to be a lull in precipitation through the late morning and into the early afternoon, but a second round of showers and storms look to develop as a warm front lifts into the region. Highs try to climb towards the mid to upper 70s but might end up struggling a bit between the rain and overcast skies.

Track the rain on our interactive radar or on the StormTracker 59 App!

Some of the area is under a small risk of seeing flooding on Monday, as these storms are moving slow today and are bringing some very heavy downpours. Remember turn around don’t drown! There is also a small risk of severe weather east of I-77 today for some stronger winds associated with today’s storms, especially ones this afternoon!





Tuesday there is decent chance 90% of us stay dry through the day and the evening hours. The other 10% of us might get bumped by a stray showers or storm that pops in the peak of afternoon heating. Generally this looks the one of the nicest days of the work week with highs topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Wednesday we see chances for rain to return to the forecast as low pressure moves off to our north, dragging a cold front with it off to our west. The cold front will spark up showers and storms from West to East throughout the afternoon. This will also signal a shift in our weather pattern as cooler air is waiting behind this front! Highs on Wednesday look to be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain continues on Thursday as the cold front makes its final approach through the region, showers and a few rumbles of thunder will precede the fronts actual passage which won’t happen until later in the day. Highs stick near the upper 70s and low 80s, but the night time will be noticeably cooler as the chilled air behind the front piles in. Lows expected to be in the mid to low 60s.

Friday we see the last of any unsettled weather from our frontal system as it continues to push east. Looking to be some showers through the morning hours and into the early afternoon for now. High pressure begins to build in behind the front securing our cooler air and drier conditions for the weekend. Highs on Friday look to just make it into the mid to upper 70s.

Labor Day Weekend, looks nice so far and will certainly feel fall-like! High pressure keeps things in the low to mid 70s during the day and the upper 50s overnight. Dry and sunny conditions will complement the cooler weather nicely.

The long term forecast has a nice start to the workweek but strong signals are pointing to Wednesday to be our next good shot at a soaking rain. To far out to say for sure now, but we’ll keep you in the loop as we get closer.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances still here. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still a chance of rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Fairly quiet. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

For the most part quite for now. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick around. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Slight afternoon rain chances. Highs in the 80s.