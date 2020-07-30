Heavy Rain Likely This Afternoon

Thursday will bring more heavy rain into the area, especially as we go into the evening. Temperatures will be in the low 80s. Severe weather is not looking likely, but some rumbles of thunder and heavy rain is likely during the late afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain is expected through Thursday and Friday afternoons, we will have to watch for flooding issues across the entire viewing area. With two days of heavy rain in the forecast we have to be very weather aware to end out the week. This has been an abnormally dry month for many of us, so the rain is welcome, this just looks to be to much of a good thing.





After rain kicks off Friday morning, we hope to dry out for maybe a few hours before showers and storms kick back up towards the afternoon hours. Friday also starts off our trend of near to below average temperatures to end out July and kick off August. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. Not to far below average but, after such a hot month definitely quite a change.

Saturday to kick off the first full day of the weekend looks unsettled with more showers and a few rumble of thunder possible throughout the late morning and into the afternoon. We will have to contend with a fair amount of cloud cover, sunshine will be limited but the sun should peek out from time to time. Highs will be right around average for this time of year topping out near 80°.

Sunday we see more showers in the area a rumble of thunder or two still is not out of the question for us either. Clouds will stick around too for most of the day as well. It is likely we see a bit more sunshine Sunday than we will Saturday.

We look to start next week off on an unsettled note. Showers and storms will be possible on and off throughout the first half of next week.

Tropical Storm Isaías formed Wednesday night. Those with family, friends or interests in the the Caribbean, Hispaniola, the Bahamas and the SE US Coast should watch this closely as it moves over the next few days. We will continue to keep this updated as the system progresses.

THURSDAY:

Increasing rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Some storms. Some dry time. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still a chance of storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

MONDAY:

Rain possible again. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Staying unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances continue. Highs in the 80s.