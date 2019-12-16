Heavy Rain Likely Tonight. Small Flooding Threat

DISCUSSION: A Flood Watch is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Pocahontas and McDowell counties at 10 AM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday.

Flood Alerts

Tonight will bring very mild conditions, but more rain. Rain could get heavy at times, especially as we approach the 11 PM hour. Temperatures stay in the 50s, so we are all rain into early Tuesday morning. Winds will pick up a bit as well and we could see some gusts up to 30 MPH.

Tonight’s Forecast

Flooding will be a concern tonight and early Tuesday. When all is said and done by Tuesday afternoon we could pick up 1-2″ of rain which combined with snow melt could cause some slight flooding issues. A few spots could even see locally higher amounts. Keep an eye on flood prone areas tonight and early tomorrow morning.

Flooding Threat

Rain Totals

Rain will start our day on Tuesday, but we are warm. Our high temperatures will occur first thing in the morning and then we drop through the day. By the late afternoon and early evening, we are cold enough where we could see any lingering moisture transition over to snow.

The Day Ahead

By the time we see the snow transition, a lot of the moisture wraps up. Combine this with a very warm ground and it’s unlikely we will see anything in terms of snow accumulations. A few spots could see a dusting on grassy surfaces, but most of us pick up nothing by late Tuesday night.

Very Minimal Snow

After all that we are dry. We stay dry for a good period of time and possibly all the way through Christmas. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday as highs will be stuck in the low 30s. We warm into the upper 30s on Thursday and we are back to average and even slightly above by the end of the week and into the weekend.

A first glance at Christmas Eve and Christmas Day shows dry conditions and warm temperatures! We could be dealing with highs in the 50s both days! Christmas travel locally looks to be smooth sailing as well. Stay tuned!

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Heavy rain continues. Mild in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues and temperatures fall. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 50s. First thing in the morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine! Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and warm with highs in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and warm with highs in the mid 50s.

BOXING DAY:

Still quiet and warm with highs in the 50s.