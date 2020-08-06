Heavy Rain Possible This Afternoon

Thursday our front that brought us rain Tuesday is now stalled off to our east, this will continue to bring us unsettled conditions, especially east of I 64. Showers and thunderstorms will be more numerous during the late afternoon and early evening. Despite the rain many of us will see highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The severe weather threat is pretty low but still present especially in our southern and eastern counties where a level 1 of risk for severe weather exists. The main threat will be some stronger winds possible underneath any storms that do form.

Outside of windy conditions, flooding will be another of our main concerns on Thursday. The entire viewing area is under a small risk to see some flooding. Watch for poor drainage areas and streams and creeks to rise during heavier downpours.

Friday we start to dry out, a few showers and storms remain in the forecast but not everyone will end up seeing rain. Those who do see rain once again will likely have to contend with some heavy downpours. More of us swing into the 80s as high pressure begins to push in from the west, this will kick off a multi-day warming trend that will last into next week.

Looking at Saturday to kick off your weekend, things are looking dry, sunny and warm. With high pressure firmly in control, it will keep our showery activity at bay, it will also limit some of the humidity too. Highs in the mid to low 80s are expected.

Sunday is pretty much a repeat of Saturday. More sunshine is expected along with highs a few degrees warmer than the day before. High pressure once again keeps things dry for us, definitely a nice way to end the out the weekend.

The beginning of next week we return to more unsettled conditions but showers and storms look pretty scattered at the moment meaning it doesn’t look like a washout for now. The end of next week looks a bit stormier, check back for more details as we get a bit closer. Otherwise we hold on to highs in the mid 80s, so those of you loving this warmer weather it’s sticking around.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

THURSDAY:

More unsettled. Highs in the upper 70s low 80s.

FRIDAY:

A bit drier, with just a handful of storms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Drying out! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Dry!. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Small chances for rain remain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Shower chances remain. Highs in the 80s.