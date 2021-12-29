Heavy Rain Returns Wednesday Night

Wednesday night will bring an increase in shower activity. Rain could get heavy at times, especially heading into the early morning hours on Thursday. Our area has been dropped from the flood threat for tonight, but you should still watch poor drainage areas. Temperatures will be mild throughout the evening as we only drop into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday, you guessed it more rain but only for the morning hours as our system is on its way out. We’ll have to watch for pooling and ponding and keep an eye on poor drainage areas, but otherwise flooding is not a concern here. Highs remain in the 50s and 60s as winds continue to blow out of the south. We will see gradual clearing through the afternoon and could even see some sunshine for the second half of the day. A stray shower is not out of the question during the afternoon, but that would be very hit or miss.

Friday brings clearing skies and a break from the rain. We could still run into a few showers very early on in the day, but for the most part, we should be in the clear. Highs remain in the 50s as the southerly flow continues. After dinner time and closer to bedtime some showers and storms begin to move in. Better chances for showers and even storms lie overnight into early Saturday.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, one or two stronger storms are possible as a dynamic storm system moves into the area. The biggest threat would be strong wind gusts mixing down to the surface inside of the storms. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for parts of our region late Friday night through Saturday morning.

The rest of Saturday, we’ll continue to see rain develop across the region, which will be heavy at times. That could lead to isolated flooding concerns in some poor drainage areas due to the persistence of the rain during the day. Widespread issues are unlikely due to how dry we have been. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts throughout the day will increase to 30+mph, particularly through the afternoon.

Sunday, with our cold front now out to the east rain, will die down throughout the day and we’ll see colder air begin to push in as winds shift out of the northwest during the day. Those winds will still be strong at times during the morning with gusts of 20-30mph, but those as well should also calm as the day goes on. Overnight, as temperatures crash the mountains and areas west may see some snow showers develop along with the northwest flow. Our highs will be in the 50s, but temperatures drop very quickly shortly after lunch.

Early Monday, snow showers and even some steady snow remain possible along the mountains and west. This could lead to some slick travel heading out the door. The rest of Monday looks to dry out and feature the return of much overdue sunshine. We do remain chilly though into the 30s for highs. Snow totals do not look very impressive at this time.

Tuesday looks dry and seasonable across much of the area with more sunshine on the way. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s, overnight lows will hover back into the 20s.

In the extended forecast, more seasonable weather is trying to make a name for itself in January but it will be at the mercy of our active pattern carrying over from December. Most passing storm systems in the current set-up will boost us right back above average.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Heavier rain builds in. Lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mild, rainy in the am then drying and clearing. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS EVE):

Drying out. Driest day this week. Rain returns after dark. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY (2022):

Rain, heavy at times. Watch for flooding. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain in the morning, snow showers possible in the evening. Highs in the 50s but falling fast.

MONDAY:

Cooler with rain and snow early. Minor accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s

TUESDAY:

Drying out, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier, warmer. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

THURSDAY:

Another storm system? Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Maybe some snow heading into Saturday morning. Warmer with highs near 50, but temperatures fall at night and into Saturday.

SATURDAY:

Morning snow. Drying out and cold. Highs in the 30s.