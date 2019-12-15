Heavy Rain Set to Return

DISCUSSION: A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at midnight tonight for Greenbrier county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at 7 PM tonight for Pocahontas county. These both go until 10 AM Monday Morning.

Winter Alerts

A Flood Watch is in effect for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, Pocahontas and McDowell counties at 10 AM Monday until 7 PM Tuesday.

Flood Alerts

As we go into the evening we are expecting clouds to increase and showers begin to move in as we approach the midnight hour. Temperatures will reach their lows in the mid 30s early in the evening, but start to warm after 8 or 9 PM. By the morning commute many are back in the 40s. This is important because that means most of us are dealing with all rain.

Tonight’s Forecast

Some of the high terrain in Greenbrier and Pocahontas county could see some snow and freezing rain at the onset of the precipitation. Snow accumulations look light and generally 1-2″ on the highest peaks, and we could see some ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. This could make things slippery in those spots, but the rest of the area is dealing with all rain.

Possible Ice Totals

We will see mainly rain Monday and showers pick up late Monday night into early Tuesday. Rain will be heavy at times, but we are warm on Monday as highs are near the 50 degree mark. We stay above freezing as we move into Tuesday so we remain all rain for Tuesday morning.

The Day Ahead

By Tuesday afternoon, showers try to wrap up as cold air moves in. We could have enough moisture left over for a few light snow showers late Tuesday and very early Wednesday morning, but this doesn’t look like it will amount to much.

Flooding will be a concern by Monday night. Between now and Tuesday morning we look to pick up 1-2″ of rain which combined with snow melt could cause some slight flooding issues. A few spots could even see 2.5 to 3″ before all is said and done. Keep an eye on flood prone areas throughout our Monday evening.

Rain Totals

After all that we are dry. We stay dry for a good period of time and possibly all the way through Christmas. Temperatures will be cooler on Wednesday as highs will be stuck in the low 30s. We warm into the upper 30s on Thursday and we are back to average and even slightly above by the end of the week and into the weekend.

If you were hoping for a White Christmas, don’t get your hopes up. As temperatures stay a bit more mild and we stay dry, it is very unlikely anyone will have the required inch of snow on the ground to qualify for a White Christmas. Maybe next year!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Showers move in. Temperatures start to warm. Temps in the low 40s by the morning commute. Some mixing in the mountains.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Heavy at times. Watch for flooding! Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain continues and temperatures fall. Changes to flurries late. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying up. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Quieter. Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Dry and near average in the low to mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY:

Sunny and near average in the mid 40s.