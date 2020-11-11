Heavy Rain Still Possible Tonight

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Mercer and Southeastern Tazewell county until 5:45 PM

Rain will pick up as we continue through the rest of the day and into the evening. Heavy rain and even a rumble of thunder will be possible as the cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop quickly behind it with lows falling into the upper 40s and low 50s. This is still above average. Watch for areas of patchy dense fog to develop.

A we still have a risk for flooding going through the evening tonight. Rain totals will likely top out at 1 to 2+ inches for most, but pockets of higher totals will remain a possibility. With how dry we have been it will take a lot of rain for flooding issues, but some spots could certainly see enough, so keep an eye out.

Out the door we are still foggy and a few lingering showers will be possible. Temperatures will be cooler than where we were to start off our Wednesday and we are not going to warm up much from there.

Thursday, a few lingering showers could remain by the morning hours but overall will look a lot drier as our front pulls off to the south and east. Some breezy conditions will likely remain for part of the day. We’ll be noticeably cooler at this point too with many falling into the upper 50s for highs. Though a few could jump into the low 60s. This is still above average!

Friday is looking dry right now. Temperatures will be mostly the same as what we saw on Thursday but the winds have died down a bit as high pressure takes some control over the region.

Saturday is trending drier as the next chance for rain looks to hold off until Sunday. Clouds will still thicken up by the afternoon hours, along with the approaching system we should see high temperatures bump up a few degrees from the previous days.

Sunday is beginning to look drier. A few showers are possible, but it does not look to be as big of a rain event as it originally did. Regardless, temperatures will be near average in the upper 50s and low 60s and we could still see some showers.

Monday a few early morning showers could be in the cards but eventually the day does begin to clear out a bit more. Clouds will likely stick around as our exiting cold front will be lingering nearby for most of the day. Highs will take a noticeable dive at this point into the lower 50s and upper 40s for most. Overnight Monday, we could even see the possibility of mountain snow again if we can hold onto enough moisture, the ingredients are there for it at least!

Tuesday, we stay cool with many hovering into the mid 40s. On the plus side most remain dry, meaning while it may be cold, at least it’s not raining (or snowing). We do see a bit more sun at this point with high pressure clearing out any lingering clouds.

The extended forecast shows a warming trend coming back to the ten day forecast. High pressure still in control at this point brings more sunshine and dry weather. Eventually the high drifts to our south and starts sending some warmer air our way by next Friday.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Rain looking likely. Flooding possible. Foggy with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain in the morning, then we dry out. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Trending drier. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Early morning showers. Highs in the highs in the 40s and 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs in the 60s.



