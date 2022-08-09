Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the middle 60s and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out with a stationary front stalling nearby to our north. Patchy fog will once again be around.

A stationary front just to our north will keep the chances for storms around through early Thursday morning but we have some ✨ awesome ✨ weather on the way for the end of the week! #wvwx #vawx #wxanalysis pic.twitter.com/I1YWy0ym7B — Joe Fitzwater (@meteojoe) August 9, 2022

Wednesday keeps the stationary front overhead, which in turn keeps the chances for scattered showers and storms in the region. Locally heavy rainfall cannot be ruled out, as we’ll see high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. It’s cooler as a result of the clouds and anticipated showers.

Thursday we’re left with a stray shower or two as a secondary front scoots through but I think most of us will be dry, especially as we head into the afternoon. We will see a much drier and cooler pattern taking over!

Friday features a northwest flow with a strong area of high pressure to our north! It’ll feel more like the beginning of fall than August as highs will likely only be in the lower to middle 70s.

Saturday we stay dry with lots of sunshine but cooler air is here to stay for a bit longer as we work our way into the mid 70s.

Sunday once again feels like fall with sunshine for everyone and temps in the upper 70s. Lowlands towards the west push closer to the 80 degree mark as we transition back into southwest wind with our area of high pressure shifting east and we pick up a return flow.

Monday could see a few isolated showers as a touch of heat and humidity returns, but most of us will be dry once again!

Tuesday will likely feature a few more scattered showers, as a touch of humidity rolls back into the region.

In our extended forecast, a few rain showers return back into the forecast as a few systems make their way through. This could mean a bit more unsettled weather in the works for the West Virginia State Fair during the following week. No August 90 degree days just yet.

TONIGHT:

Possible stray shower, most are dry. Lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain likely, could be heavy at times. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY:

AM sprinkles, PM sun. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

PM isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers return. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Off and on showers. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY:

Few scattered storms again. Highs in the lower 80s.