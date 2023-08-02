Tonight keeps the chance for a few isolated showers, much like what we’ve seen in our southern counties this afternoon. It’s a slightly more humid night with our southerly breeze, with lows around 60.

Thursday looks like a wet day, especially the farther south you are, with more peaks of sunshine farther north. As a result, we will encounter a bit of a split with high temperatures. Our northern counties will likely make a run at 80 degrees, while our far southern counties may struggle to reach much warmer than 70 degrees. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall in our southern counties, where a few spots could see more than an inch of rain.

Friday continues our chances for showers and a few rumbles of thunder with a cold front pushing through. High temperatures will likely fall just short of 80 degrees in most towns with clouds and occasional storms around. Rain will not be as widespread as Thursday but there will certainly be some ‘doppler freckles’ around the area for our Friday to wrap up the work week.

Saturday is mostly dry. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out with our summertime heat and a touch of humidity but most of us will see partly sunny skies, with high temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

Sunday keeps the chance for a few storms, but again, neither day appears likely to see widespread showers and thunderstorms at this point, with high temperatures on Sunday in the middle 80s. Of the two days, Saturday looks the driest, but Sunday’s storm chances shouldn’t be a reason to cancel plans, either, as a weak warm front crosses north.

Monday brings the risk for a few scattered storms with a cold front crossing. The chances for showers and storms as a result look promising, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Tuesday however, is trending drier with high pressure setting in. A couple of showers behind our cold front can’t be ruled out with a northwest flow, but most should be dry as the humidity drops a bit with highs around 80.

Wednesday keeps the risk for a few isolated storms into the picture with a weak system down to our south, but once again, we should see plenty of dry time, with highs near 80.

Looking ahead, it’s a classic summertime pattern here in Appalachia, with temperatures near average in the lower to middle 80s and occasional rounds of storms, primarily formed by the heat and humidity in the afternoon. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has our interactive radar available to you at the push of a button and is completely free to allow you to zoom in on your town to see where the storms are in relation to you!

TONIGHT

Isolated showers, especially south. Lows near 60.

THURSDAY

Scattered storms likely, especially south. Highs near 80 north, near 70 south.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower, most are dry. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Few scattered storms possible, plenty of dry time! Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY

Scattered showers and storms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated shower or two. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY

Few isolated storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the middle 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 80s.