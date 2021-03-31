Heavy Rain Today, Snow Showers Tomorrow

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer and Tazewell counties from 6 AM Wednesday through Midnight Thursday.

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for McDowell county from 2 AM until 8 PM on Wednesday.

Today, we’re fairly cloudy and rainy, especially in the afternoon hours where a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast. The heaviest rain looks to be early and through the afternoon. Temperatures will fall very quickly from the 60s into the 20s by the late evening.

Some storms could be on the strong side Wednesday afternoon, but severe thunderstorms are not very likely. The best threat for severe weather will be further to our south and east, but some storms could still produce gusty winds and will likely produce very heavy rainfall. As a result we do have a small risk for flooding across the region.

Thursday we get a harsh reality check. Snow showers are likely throughout the first half of the morning, particularly through the western half of the area. It will be difficult for it to stick but some elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick. No more than an inch is expected on grassy surfaces. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will only be in the mid-30s for most. We will also be gusty, so wind chill values will be in the 20s and teens throughout the day. Give yourself time for the morning commute.

Friday, we start out even colder into the teens. At least this time it’s drier, skies should be clear by this point thanks to high pressure. Highs only climb to the mid and upper 30s again with a few spots nearing 40 degrees.

Saturday we make a quick recovery back into the 50s with more sunshine. Overall it should be a fairly nice day for everyone. Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the 60s once again with abundant sunshine. It will be a very nice Easter Sunday!

Monday looks just as nice as the weekend with highs returning to the mid an upper 60s for most. The sun will be out and about as well thanks to high pressure! Just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tuesday we keep it dry and sunny again due to high pressure. Some clouds could work their way in by the evening hours but that would be the extent of it! Highs stay in the upper 60s.

Chances for rain filter back in as we head into the second half of next week. Highs stick to the 60s at least, for the moment there aren’t any more signs of a big cool down across the area.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain, thunderstorms, breezy. Mixing late. Highs in the 50s

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain/snow early. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Odd chance for some rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.