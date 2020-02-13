Heavy rain with flooding potential this morning

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM THURSDAY FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS COUNTY. HEAVY RAINFALL WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CREATE HIGH WATER WILL BE POSSIBLE DURING THIS TIME. WATCH FOR FAST RISES ON STREAMS, CREEKS AND RIVERS.

DISCUSSION: Moderate to heavy rain continues to fall along a cold front that is pushing through the area this morning. With all the rain that we’ve seen earlier this week, flooding will be our primary concern early on. Watch for fast rises on streams, creeks and river. Also drive safe while travelling near low laying areas as well as ditches and poor drainage areas. Most of the heavier precipitation should wrap up around 9AM-10AM, though high water problems could carry into the middle of the day.

Another wet commute.

Temperatures will drop throughout the day after this front pushes out and we could see some snow mixing in at times during the afternoon and evening. Thursday night is looking very chilly with 20s and even teens possible. Watch for a refreeze, although snow accumulation looks fairly minimal.

Thursday planner.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, with Friday’s temperatures below average before a rebound Saturday. Highs on Friday will only be in the upper 20s and we could see a snow shower to start before we dry out. Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. Sunday is also looking drier for the most part with highs in the upper 40s. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do returns by Tuesday however. We could even see a few showers very late on Monday night. Another batch of heavy rain is possible Tuesday. Wednesday looks to feature a few lingering flurries behind that system before starting to clear out, and the remainder of the week looks quiet at the moment. Temperatures also look to remain above average through much of next week.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Heavy rain with flooding potential early on. Falling temperatures with some flurries mixing in later. Highs in the low 50s early, dropping into the 20s by the evening.

TONIGHT:

A few flurries. Much colder with lows in the 20s and teens.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry with sunshine returning. Much colder with highs in the 30s and upper 20s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. A bit cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.