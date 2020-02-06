Heavy rainfall and flood potential today

AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, AND RALEIGH COUNTIES UNTIL 2:15 PM TODAY. ON TOP OFF THE RAINFALL THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN, MORE HEAVY RAINFALL IS ON THE WAY AND STREAMS ARE RISING QUICKLY. BE ON THE WATCH FOR AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE FOR HIGH WATER ON THE ROADWAYS AND DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY AND FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 12 PM FRIDAY. DURING THIS PERIOD, HEAVY RAIN WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. BE ON THE WATCH FOR HIGH WATER NEAR CREEKS AND STREAMS AS WELL AS AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE DURING THIS TIME.

Areal Flood Watch/Warnings.

DISCUSSION: Moderate to heavy rainfall continues on this morning. Be sure to take the morning commute slower than normal, as wet roadways and some high water will be things we need to keep in mind. Temperatures are mild to start once again however, with most spots sitting in the low 50s. This will be our last warm morning this week before more seasonal temperatures take over.

Wet commute. Watch for high water.

Showers continue on throughout the afternoon, though the heaviest of the rain will be over heading into the evening. Temperatures will warm up close to 60 degrees during the day. The front finally exits heading into the evening and that will open the door for colder air to make a return. Through the overnight hours, a few showers will eventually taper off as snow showers make a return alongside temperatures in the low 30s. Winter sure didn’t waste any time waiting to move back in!

Friday will bring much colder conditions. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s and we could start the day off with some snow showers. We eventually dry out heading into the afternoon, but remain cloudy and cold. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark into Saturday morning. Snow totals Friday will generally be an inch or two with some picking up even less. It could still be slick out there through the morning commute.

Snow returns alongside cold temps for Friday.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of snow Saturday night. This system looks to move in late during the afternoon and continue through the very early morning hours on Sunday before we briefly dry out. Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and by Sunday afternoon we are dry with highs back in the 40s.

We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers continue on with some flooding possible. Less wet by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT:

A few showers transitioning to snow as colder temperatures return. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

A bit of snow possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Rain moving by the PM hours. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.