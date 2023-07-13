Tonight continues to feature chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Though storms in general will likely remain below severe limits, torrential downpours and lightning will be possible with storms that flare up in our humid air mass. Some local high water issues can’t be ruled out, especially considering that some towns in our region quickly picked up 1 to 2 inches of rain during the day Friday. Low temperatures will dip back into the middle 60s. Where it is not raining, patchy dense fog is a good bet, so be careful out on the roads tonight and for the morning commute Friday.

Friday continues our chances for a few showers, especially early around dawn. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, but we’ll see improving conditions overall with highs in the lower 80s. The mugginess will continue to be a feature of the weather over the next several days.

Saturday brings another trough into the region, which will give us the chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be plenty of dry time but some storms could be on the strong side, with damaging wind gusts and locally heavy rainfall once again the main threats. Our far western counties are under a level one marginal risk for severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center and our entire region is under a level one marginal risk for flooding – the risks are low overall, but a couple of instances of each are possible as high temperatures jump into the middle 80s.

Sunday features plenty of time once again, but the heat and humidity in combination with an upper level low will keep the risk for a few isolated storms around. With a weak wind flow upstairs in the atmosphere, any storm that fires up will be capable of locally heavy rainfall. High temperatures will be in the lower to middle 80s.

Monday features mostly dry conditions, with a couple of isolated storms possible in the afternoon with the heat and humidity, with highs in the middle 80s.

Tuesday trends slightly cooler, with our regime of warm air weakening slightly. However, the humidity will be around and that will allow the risk for a couple of isolated storms to persist, with highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday is also trending mostly dry with just an isolated chance for a shower or two with the heat and humidity, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

In your extended forecast, the summer heat continues as does our daily threat of heat driven pop-up storms. Temps look to run warmer than average for a good run into the end of July. The Dog Days of Summer really look to start ramping up so get ready for the heat and humidity to become the theme of our forecasts.

