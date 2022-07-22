Friday brings a return of the sunshine and temperatures will respond with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It only gets hotter from here! Remember to stay hydrated if you are planning on spending anytime outside.

Saturday looks hot, with plenty of sunshine and highs near 90 as we get back into the “real” July weather. Just remember the sunblock as UV indexes are sure to run high leading to short sunburn times. Those with health issues will want to take plenty of breaks as heat and humidity will be an issue. The humidity will then begin to pick up as we roll on into Sunday.

Sunday looks to remain clear for most of the day. Sunshine mixed with clouds at times won’t do much for the heat relief as we remain in the upper 80s and low 90s. Our next system is set to move in for our Monday bringing a few extra clouds towards the evening hours. Rain stays on the Monday side of things.

Monday ushers in a cold front which will help trigger a few storms in the afternoon. Heavy rain will be possible with some of the more mature storms while others will be short lived. Temps cool down thanks to less sunshine with highs middle 80s. A better chance of storms and heavy rain during the evening and nighttime hours.

Tuesday our cold front slides south but gets stuck over Virginia giving us showers and storms throughout the day. A few breaks between storms but mostly we’ll be dealing with a soggy day. Highs remain near average in the lower 80s. Showers continue Tuesday overnight.

Wednesday provides an even better chance for scattered thunderstorms as our stuck cold front drifts back north. This will keep shower activity alive with a few embedded thunderstorms for the afternoon. As a result of the abundant clouds, temperatures will once again be held into the lower 80s.

Thursday another frontal system pushes in keeping the shower and storm activity alive for another day. In the summer humid pattern, some heavy downpours could lead to isolated high water issues after a few repeated rainy days. Highs still around average in the low to mid 80s.

In your extended day forecast the heat is on as we roll into August as we push well past the average mark sitting right around the low to mid 80s this time of year. Long range forecast suggest a soggy start to our August which will help keep our drought issues at bay a little while longer which is sure to help the harvest season just around the corner.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

FRIDAY:

Plenty of sun! Highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot! Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Sunny & Hot. Highs in the 90s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms, gloomy. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY:

PM scattered storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Storms likely. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Storms/some sun. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out! Brief AM sprinkle. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the middle 80s.

MONDAY:

Sct. Storms return. Highs in the 80s.