Advisories/Watches for Our Region

FREEZE WATCH in effect for Wyoming and McDowell counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures will likely drop into the 20s and with these two counties still considered to be in the growing season, any crop or sensitive vegetation left exposed outside will be damaged or killed.

Tonight will continue to see those temperatures drop, just as we’ve seen this afternoon. Lows will dip back into the lower 30s in the valleys and upper 20s in the mountains – with moisture lingering on the roadways from today’s rain, a slick spot or two can’t be ruled out on the roads. A few sprinkles tonight could switch to a few snowflakes in the mountains, though little to no accumulations are expected.

Halloween is going to be on the chilly side. Despite some sun breaking out during the afternoon, high temperatures will only reach the middle 40s. This means Trick-or-Treat is going to be cold with temperatures only in the lower 40s! A breeze will make it feel even colder, with wind chill values in the 30s. As we head into the overnight hours, clouds will be on the increase with a weak trough scooting through. With temperatures dropping quickly into the 20s, snow showers will be possible, primarily over the mountains. Once again, even in the mountains, little to no snow accumulations is expected.

Wednesday begins brutally cold in the lower to middle 20s with perhaps a flurry or two lingering. However, by mid-morning, the sunshine will return. Despite the sunshine, it will be the coldest day we’ve experienced in several months with a cold northerly flow, as we’ll remain in the 30s for highs! That’s about 20 degrees BELOW average for this time of year! In addition, there will be a bit of a breeze, keeping wind chill values down into the 20s during the afternoon at times.

Thursday sees temperatures warm up nicely despite yet another brutally cold start. Some of us will be in the teens waking up Thursday morning but we’ll see the mercury climb around 30 degrees, with highs around 50.

Friday continues the sunny and warmer trend as we approach average for highs this time of year. High temperatures will be in the middle 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s. This will be a stretch of weather of warmer days returning but cold overnight lows. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine can be expected Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday sees an increase in clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above average in the lower 60s.

Monday keeps the chance for a few showers as an unsettled pattern returns. Temperatures will be near average for this time of year, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look mild through this weekend but colder once again for the following week, as it appears yet another cold punch of air works its way into the region. This is the time of year, like spring, where we can see multiple seasons’ worth of weather over the span of a few days, so we’ll be watching the pattern closely! Don’t forget that you have our interactive radar and the forecast for YOUR town available at your fingertips with the StormTracker 59 weather app, free for you to use and enjoy from the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Few showers, snow flurries in the mountains. Lows in the lower 30s.

TUESDAY

Peaks of sunshine and much colder. Few late snowflakes. Highs in the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY

A winter-like day! Few morning flakes with afternoon sun. Highs only in the upper 30s!

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Brutally cold start near 20 rebounding to highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon sprinkles. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY

Few sprinkles. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers possible. Colder. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Lingering sprinkle/mountain flurry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny. Still cold. Highs in the 40s.