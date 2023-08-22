Tonight won’t be quite as muggy as last night, with a light northerly breeze ushering in slightly drier air under mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will dip back to around 60 degrees. A few instances of fog can’t be ruled out, but the northerly breeze in place will prevent fog from being widespread.

Wednesday allows the heat to continue to crank, as an upper-level ridge places itself near our region. Around this upper-level ridge, scattered showers and storms will develop along a warm front, also known as the “Ring of Fire” and our upper-level high pressure system will be just far enough away to where a few of us could see a couple of storms up toward the mountains. Otherwise, it’s a toasty day on the way, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Thursday brings forth a slightly better chance for a couple of storms with that weak frontal boundary nearby. If anything, these storms will be heat busters in the afternoon as many of us will make a run at 90 degrees. Any storm that does form will be capable of small hail and perhaps a strong wind gust or two. Our hottest temperature so far in Beckley is 88 degrees and the hottest in Bluefield is 86 degrees – both of these values will be vulnerable to being broken with the heat around Thursday into Friday.

Friday keeps the heat cranking, but a weak cold front to our northwest will provide some relief for the weekend. Other than an isolated storm or two, it will be yet another hot day in southern West Virginia, with highs around 90.

Saturday is slightly cooler with a cold front passing through. An area of low-pressure riding along that passing front to our south may be close enough to pop an isolated shower or two, but most of us will be dry, with highs in the middle 80s.

Sunday is a great looking day overall, with high pressure setting to our north. As a result, partly sunny conditions are expected with highs near 80 and lower humidity.

Monday keeps a stray isolated shower around but much of the day is trending dry with high temperatures near normal for this time of year around 80 degrees.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny with high pressure in control, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a toasty pattern that looks to continue in southern West Virginia through the work week but there are signals for slightly cooler air for next week and beyond. We’re still watching a very active Atlantic hurricane season for the possibility of changes in our long-range forecasts so if you have big plans in the next 2 weeks, watch the forecasts closely!

